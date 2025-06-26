Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is one of the fan favourites in the Nigerian national team

The German-born shot-stopper is loved for his looks and not his ability, particularly by female fans

The Udinese first-choice shot-stopper has reacted to the attention he gets from women for his looks

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reacted to the admiration he receives from the fans, particularly females, when playing for Nigeria on international duty.

Okoye made his debut in 2019 under former manager Gernot Rohr, replacing Francis Uzoho, who suffered an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury against Brazil.

Maduka Okoye during his debut match for the Super Eagles. Photo by Lionel Ng.

Source: Getty Images

He has been in and out of the team ever since, stepping aside for some time because of the criticism he received after Nigeria's round of 16 elimination at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okoye reacts to attention from women

Okoye was born in Germany, but opted to represent Nigeria through his father and has been a fan favourite since his debut in 2019, not for his performances but his looks.

He instantly became loved by the fans, especially women, who dubbed him “fine boy” and relentlessly gushed over him on social media.

The Udinese goalkeeper has reacted to this, claiming he tried as much as possible to keep his professionalism intact and not mix too much with women in his career.

"I don't have to deal with it because I don't want to talk too much about me online. As a professional you have to keep things apart, you cannot combine sport with too much women,” he said on AY Shuga’s YouTube page.

“It has always been part of me because women are always crazy about me, but I don't really pay too much attention to it.”

Maduka Okoye playing for Udinese against Juventus. Photo by sportinfoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Udinese goalkeeper hit back at the claims that his look is his priority, claiming that his focus is to be a better professional, which is why he puts in the work into his fitness.

“All the fine boy nonsense. Yeah, I am a fine boy, but it is not that I am focusing on it. I was born like that,” he added.

“I’m not going to the gym to look good. I am going to the gym to fit, look healthy, and perform better, but people think I put everything on that, but my priorities are somewhere else than being a fine boy.”

Okoye is in a relationship with Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, with whom he has a son, Isaiah Emilio Okoye, born in January 2023.

As noted by Soccernet, the pair had a fallout last year during which Westhoff accused the goalkeeper of being a liar, an abuser and a cheat, but quickly deleted the posts on Instagram, after which they reconciled.

Source: Legit.ng