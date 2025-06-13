A registered nurse has cried out to social media users for help after receiving some disturbing messages from her elder brother, who is based in Abuja

According to the nurse, the tone of the WhatsApp messages betrays what should come from the elder brother she knows

The worried lady released his phone number and begged internet users to help her reach out to him

A Nigerian nurse, @nurse_kidda, has turned to internet users for help over the troubling messages she was sent by her Abuja-based elder brother.

Before the texts, she said her elder brother had called her to request reassurance of sibling love from her. The young lady posted her WhatsApp chats with her brother, identified as Sam, on X (formerly Twitter).

The nurse expressed worry that something was off about the kind of messages he sent her.

From the messages, her brother appeared emotionally down, and she could see through his attempt to mask it.

While noting that she can't get to him, she released his phone number and begged people to reach him.

She also urged people residing in Abuja to establish contact with her brother so that he knows that he is not alone. She wrote:

"Please I don't know how else to get across to him, please help me.

"This isn't my brother that I know.

"Here's his number.

"0907 037 9460.

"Please we won't lose our siblings in Jesus name.

"If you're in Abuja, just help me reach out too. I want him to know he's not alone."

The nurse further attached his account details and CV. Her tweet blew up, with netizens confirming that they either sent her brother texts or called him.

In a follow-up tweet, she confirmed her brother is now fine and appreciated netizens for reaching out to him.

Read her tweet below:

People show concern for nurse's brother

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's tweet below:

@pharoahstan said:

"Let the poor man in his desperation go out and hunt. If he kills the elephant his poverty ends, if the elephants kills him his poverty ends."

@abonyi_maryann said:

"This is so giving me goosebumps.

"Maybe you can drop his account details if you have. I’m sure some few credit alerts can put a little smile on his face."

@kebio1 said:

"It is well... must you thief or do fraud to make money? That line eh... Omo.... I felt it. You'll overcome."

@Aeeshah6 said:

"I think you should drop his house address so people nearby can check up on him. Calls will overwhelm him and he’ll put his phone off. His “Jesus loves me” statements only means one thing(he’s suicidal). Find your way to Abuja too if you can."

@Orisunmibairemi said:

"I spoke to him now he sounds good don't worry everything will be fine with him."

@abujapropertie_ said:

"I am not currently in Abuja, but I have called sam, and we have spoken. I have also told him to reach out to her sister."

@UTD1stlady said:

"Nigerians are too emotional, man. We don’t learn. Too quick to forget. Did you even verify the story or are we just going to believe her AS USUAL?. Now she’s dropped account and I know people are already sending money. 😭"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared the angry voice note she received from her brother after matchmaking him with a woman.

Lady shares emotional message brother sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared the emotional message she received from her elder brother, which made her weep.

In the text message, her elder brother begged that she send him data, lamenting that things were tough for him.

"My sister e don red for me. Just send me MTN data for me here for this number. Anyhow you no go understand my situation now," his text message to her read.

