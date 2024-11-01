A Nigerian lady has elicited emotional reactions on social media after sharing the saddening text message she received from her elder brother

The young lady said the text message made her shed tears and said a word of prayer for brothers all over the world

While some people tackled her for displaying such a text message, others felt for her elder brother

A young lady, @ozzyblinkz0, has shared a text message she got from her elder brother, which made her weep.

@ozzyblinkz0 displayed the text message on TikTok and generated mixed reactions.

The text message made her weep. Photo Credit: @ozzyblinkz0

Source: TikTok

@ozzyblinkz0 went on to say a prayer for brothers all over the world.

"May God bless all our brothers," she wrote.

The content of the text message

In the text message, her elder brother begged that she send him data, lamenting that things were tough for him. The text read:

"My sister e don red for me.

"Just send me MTN data for me here for this number.

"Anyhow you no go understand my situation now."

View the text her elder brother sent her here.

People react to the text message

Ola Itan said:

"Why u come post ham?"

🫡 FIZZY DC 🇸🇪🫡 said:

"Fr it’s has not been easy on boys lately …i understand how he feels right now….Everybody dey face one or two …but anyhow sha base on believe 😪💔he go set."

꧁ঔৣ༆ARIKEHUYO—ALFA༆ঔৣ꧂ 👻🧼📿 said:

"Why you use ham do content now ,person dey face reality you carry ham come TikTok,he don talk ham say you no go understand sha."

Mary said:

"My bro go cook for this trend for me oo 😂 cos he they ask me for data everyday and he his the only person I have a given heart too 😂🥰 I wil give him."

Adeola 🤍🎖️ said:

"Some of you have pitied for your brothers but will never pity your boyfriend always throwing billings lmao."

Somma💓🥰nneky said:

"May our brothers pocket never runs dry 🙏🏾IJN.

"Amen."

Muzychiommy💐💜🥹 said:

"Godddddddd😭I’m tired of crying indoor Biko nh only my brothers I get bless them financially."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had posted the epic replies her 14-year-old brother gave after she complained about being heartbroken to him.

Lady posts funny WhatsApp messages from brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the hilarious WhatsApp messages she got from her younger brother.

The young boy always sends WhatsApp messages to his elder sister when he needs money. In a post, the lady, Nuella, showed netizens screenshots of the texts she got from the young boy.

Chief among the things the boy asks for is money for data subscriptions for his phone. He was always out of data subscription, and each time it happened, he ran to his elder sister for assistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng