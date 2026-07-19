Influential Niger state APC stakeholders, including former commissioners and sitting lawmakers, are finalising plans for a mass defection from the ruling party

The aggrieved group spans all 25 local government areas and includes allies of both Governor Bago and ex-Governor Abubakar Sani Bello

A former senior aide to ex-Governor Bello has urged President Tinubu and APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda to intervene urgently

Minna, Niger state - A significant political crisis is brewing within the Niger state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a broad coalition of former commissioners, ex-political appointees, serving members of the State House of Assembly and grassroots party leaders are said to be in advanced stages of planning a mass exit from the party.

Sources familiar with the situation said consultations across the state have intensified in recent weeks, driven by growing grievances over alleged political exclusion, marginalisation and concerns about how internal party affairs are being conducted.

Crisis Hits Niger APC as Ex-Commissioners and Lawmakers Finalise Mass Defection Plans

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The aggrieved coalition reportedly includes former commissioners who served under Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, former appointees linked to ex-Governor and Niger North Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, as well as local government-level party structures spread across all 25 councils in the state.

What Is Driving the Discontent

A source from within the Suleja Emirate bloc of the coalition, speaking anonymously given the sensitivity of the matter, said the group was waiting for the APC to release its authentic list of candidates before announcing its next move. The source framed the planned defection as a direct response to what he described as the concentration of political influence among a small circle of individuals.

"This movement will shake the foundation of the APC in Niger state. Politics belongs to the people and not to one individual. Many loyal party members who laboured for the party's success now feel alienated and ignored," the source said.

He added that engagements with community leaders, political figures and ward-level structures were already underway, with the group aiming to build what he called "a formidable coalition that cuts across all political interests."

A former chairman of Lapai local government area, who also declined to be named, confirmed that stakeholders in his area had concluded plans to leave the APC, expressing concern that those who remained in the party would likely engage in anti-party activities during the 2027 elections.

Calls for Tinubu, National Chairman to Act

Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, a former senior aide to ex-Governor Bello, issued a public appeal to President Bola Tinubu and APC national chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda to step in before the situation deteriorates further.

"As it stands now, if the president or the national chairman do not quickly intervene, I doubt if there would be anything left in Niger APC after 2027. This was the same party we laboured to build; it is unfortunately disintegrating under our watch, just for the selfishness of a microscopic few," Idris said.

Political observers in the state capital, Minna, warned that the fallout could significantly reshape the competitive dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"There is no political party that can afford to ignore its grassroots leaders and longstanding loyalists," one analyst noted. "If these aggrieved stakeholders eventually leave the APC, it could significantly alter the political equation in Niger state and make the 2027 elections more competitive than previously anticipated."

Preliminary discussions with leaders of other parties and emerging political movements are said to have already begun, though no formal platform has been announced.

Crisis Hits Niger APC as Ex-Commissioners and Lawmakers Finalise Mass Defection Plans

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Kano Gov Meets NDC Senator as APC Defection Talks Advance

In another report, Kano state governor Abba Yusuf held a meeting with Senator Rufai Hanga of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as discussions around Hanga's possible defection to the APC continued to gather momentum.

Governor Yusuf met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's ally at his Abuja office on Friday, July 17, 2026.

It was gathered that Senator Hanga is weighing his options after being passed over for several key positions within his current political orbit.

Source: Legit.ng