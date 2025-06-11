A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with her family members who couldn't sacrifice N40k for her sake

According to the lady, she was unconscious at the hospital for three days and her family told the doctor that she would pay the bill when she woke up

Sharing her painful experience, the lady noted that she had no other choice than to pay the bills herself after she regained consciousness

A Nigerian lady's emotional story of being abandoned by her family during a health crisis has touched the hearts of netizens.

After being hospitalised and unconscious for three days, she woke up to find herself responsible for settling the medical bill.

Lady tearfully shares the instruction her family gave doctor while she was unconscious for 3 days. Photo credit: @thrift_master1/TikTok.

Lady says family couldn't sacrifice N40k

The lady, known on TikTok as @thrift_master1, shared her painful experience with her followers.

According to her, her family had informed the doctor that she would cover the bill upon regaining consciousness.

She noted that the cost in question was N40,000, an amount that her loved ones seemingly couldn't or wouldn't sacrifice for her sake.

With no other option, she took it upon herself to pay the bills, though disappointed in her family members.

In her words:

"Struggle so private nobody knew I paid my hospital bills myself after being unconscious for 3 days. Family told doctor I will pay when I wake up. Y'all I have only myself nobody could sacrifice N40k."

Lady shares her painful experience after getting hospitalised for 3 days. Photo credit: @thrift_master1/TikTok.

Reactions as lady shares experience with family

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@JIMMY asked:

"What did you do to them when you were okay and financially okay?"

@Aifuwa jennifer said:

"People with a supportive family do not know what God have done for them shaaa."

@elmacardor said:

"They did you a favour. Ur family get them own issues n they knew u had the money."

@Funke Awodiya commented:

"Start building a support system outside your family. I once a friend who faced such circumstances. Sadly he died without achieving his dreams. That will not be your portion sis stay strong."

@marycantonah said:

"I don't think you should judge that way cos as I am now, if any family member call me for anything I can't afford it cos my bank bal is #35:48 maybe that's what going on with them."

@clawnnn said:

"As harsh this is nobody owes you anything even on your sickbed which is why you shoos always put yourself first regardless. Thank God for life."

@adeyemiseun29 said:

"The day u know u are alone in this world dat is wen u will know everyone close to u is after wat dey will benefits."

@wig_rehab.ng said:

"You see person like me I have siblings o but at this point I can say I’m all by myself my husband and daughter are the only people present in my life. It is well my dear."

@LeeLee commented:

"Maybe you don't regards them when you were okay that's why they don't see why they should spend on you knowing very well that you will get better and start your attitude again."

@Omolade reacted:

"My perspective is that most family members who know you're capable of handling things on ur own, and also always ready to support them in any situation, are often the ones who won't stand by u’re down."

@Abdulkabir added:

"This is me rn I'm seriously sick I hv a wife n 2kids bt dis sickness started somedays ago which i cnt even afford hospital bill dt makes me to stay back cos hv lost my job som months ago even my relations don't care about me anymore I hv nothing to go to the hospital we hardly feed on a meal for a day bt whenever they need they will cal me which they knw fully wel I hv no job I'm tired."

Lady says family isn't supportive

