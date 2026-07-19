FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Argentina vs Spain Live Updates

32 minutes ago by Chukwu Ikechukwu

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup Final match starts

The referee, Slavko Vincic from Slovenia, gets us underway – and it is Argentina who kick off proceedings.

2 min: Spain start in their typical style. Pressing high to win the ball back. They do so, then retain in their usual passing rhythm.

4 min: The first touch for the Argentinians sees them roll the ball along the midfield and through the backline. Nothing comes of it and possession turns over again.

5 min: Lamine Yamal has the first chance of the final after a sharp one-two into the box. His shot from a tight angle is smothered.

12 min: Baena’s corner is a deep one and it finds Olmo at the back post, but Romero is quick to close down the midfielder’s first touch.

15 min: Mac Allister with a crunching tackle on Olmo, leaving the Spain midfielder in a heap on the floor. No yellow card produced as the Argentina No20 gets away with just a warning.

17 min: Really good clip into the box from De Paul, just couldn’t pick out Gonzalez round the back. At the other end, Yamal produces a sublime first touch before sending in a teasing low cross which Martinez claims.

18 min: Good defending from Porro just as it looked like Gonzalez had the beating of the Spain right-back.

24 min: Messi tries to wriggle his way past two Spain players but is pulled back. Argentina have a free-kick but it will not be taken until after the first hydration break of the World Cup final.

27 min: On we go as referee Slavko Vincic blows for the hydration break.

29 min: Wonderful play from Yamal as he turns Tagliafico on the touchline and the Argentina left-back is left with no other choice but to bring him down.