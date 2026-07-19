FIFA World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Argentina vs Spain Live Updates
Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup Final match starts
The referee, Slavko Vincic from Slovenia, gets us underway – and it is Argentina who kick off proceedings.
2 min: Spain start in their typical style. Pressing high to win the ball back. They do so, then retain in their usual passing rhythm.
4 min: The first touch for the Argentinians sees them roll the ball along the midfield and through the backline. Nothing comes of it and possession turns over again.
5 min: Lamine Yamal has the first chance of the final after a sharp one-two into the box. His shot from a tight angle is smothered.
12 min: Baena’s corner is a deep one and it finds Olmo at the back post, but Romero is quick to close down the midfielder’s first touch.
15 min: Mac Allister with a crunching tackle on Olmo, leaving the Spain midfielder in a heap on the floor. No yellow card produced as the Argentina No20 gets away with just a warning.
17 min: Really good clip into the box from De Paul, just couldn’t pick out Gonzalez round the back. At the other end, Yamal produces a sublime first touch before sending in a teasing low cross which Martinez claims.
18 min: Good defending from Porro just as it looked like Gonzalez had the beating of the Spain right-back.
24 min: Messi tries to wriggle his way past two Spain players but is pulled back. Argentina have a free-kick but it will not be taken until after the first hydration break of the World Cup final.
27 min: On we go as referee Slavko Vincic blows for the hydration break.
29 min: Wonderful play from Yamal as he turns Tagliafico on the touchline and the Argentina left-back is left with no other choice but to bring him down.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Argentina vs Spain Live Updates
Hello and welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.
The wait is over. After a month of unforgettable football across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes down to one final showdown as Spain and Argentina battle for the biggest prize in the game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
It is the first World Cup final in 60 years to feature the reigning European champions against the reigning South American champions, adding another layer of history to an already mouthwatering contest.
Spain are chasing only the second World Cup title in their history, having last lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010.
Luis de la Fuente's side have been one of the tournament's standout teams, combining defensive discipline with attacking flair to reach the final after eliminating France.
Across the pitch stands an Argentina side determined to defend the crown they won in Qatar four years ago, with Lionel Messi leading La Albiceleste into yet another major final as he continues his remarkable international career.
We will bring you every key moment as it happens, including confirmed team news, live text commentary, goals, major incidents, tactical analysis and post-match reaction as Spain and Argentina fight to write the final chapter of this historic tournament.