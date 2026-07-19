A lady said she travelled to Osogbo to visit a man she met online after he asked her to come and settle a misunderstanding

The lady claimed the man later asked for intimacy, but she refused and said he packed her bags and sent her out of his house

She shared the story in a TikTok video and said she still remembers the painful experience because she could never forget that day

A Nigerian lady narrated how a young man she met on TikTok allegedly threw her out of his residence in Osogbo shortly after she arrived to visit him.

She explained at the beginning of the video that she met him around February and they started dating. According to her, the only thing he bought for her before they met in person was a 5MB data bundle when she could not subscribe because of network issues.

Lady says man she met online threw her out of his house after she visited him. Photo Source: TikTok/onlyflorandada

Source: Getty Images

@onlyflorandada explained that she had made a statement that upset the young man during their relationship. To settle the issue, he asked her to come to his place so he could forgive her.

She travelled to Osogbo with her own money to see him. According to her, he made advances towards her, but she rejected them.

Later that day, she alleged that he made another advance, which she also rejected. As a result, she claimed he packed her belongings and threw her out of the house.

The lady said at the beginning of the video that she could never forget the incident.

Part of her statement in the TikTok video read:

"I can't forget it."

"He kept touching me, but I told him I wasn't interested. He packed my bag, threw me out of his house and said if I wouldn't sleep with him, I should leave."

Watch the video of the lady sharing her experience below:

Lady shows off partner's new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated her partner after he completed a magnificent house.

She shared a video showing the interior and exterior of the new home and congratulated him on the achievement. The clip quickly went viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng