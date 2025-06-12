A Nigerian man was trekking under the rain, and what his father did while driving past him marvelled many

A Nigerian man shared his surprise after his father drove past him in the rain without giving him a ride.

He showed his father in a car ahead of him, while he trekked in the rain.

In a video by @favourex_og1 on TikTok, the man was walking with another person as his father's car drove past him in the rain.

He said:

"Buy car o. Make una buy car. Even my papa pass me for rain, e no carry me. Buy car. if you get money buy am o. My papa pass us for rain, him no carry us. If you get money, buy am."

The video was captioned:

"Hard guy from starting."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's father's action in rain

Loaded fumison said:

"My father they go church then and he nor go carry us and na the same church we dey go 😂 na so me buy my own I nor even tell am."

@madugu said:

"And him still de go ooo.I think say nah compound Him wan enter .I no know say nah street again."

@Evil spirit said:

Me na my uncle be my own problem dat man get rules for house and if him de come back him go see u de treck ooo buh him no go stop carry u."

@Anthony a y said:

"U no the wash the car nah why. for your mind, the time way you see am you think say he carry you go house ooo chaii."

@De_Great said:

"Better go open gate and leave complain. before papa tell you to go build your own house."

@Feelinz said:

"Your papa knw say any day way him carry you from that day you go reason bad thing ,”which day this car go belong to me “. Papa I go lie for you."

@charlesstovich said:

"If to say your papa dey TikTok like u he no suppose get car."

@sweet boy elom said:

"they no born my papa well to leave me not even in the rain. Me and him go wear the same trouser when I finally get to that house."

