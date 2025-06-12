A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her husband dozing off in the cinema while they were watching a movie together

The woman disclosed that he finally accompanied her to see a movie after years of turning down the idea

A video of her husband trying to catch some sleep while in the cinema has amused social media users

A Nigerian woman, @theintentionalmom6, was amused after finding her husband sleeping in the cinema during their movie outing.

According to the woman, he had repeatedly refused to accompany her to the cinema for years until that fateful day.

"POV: Hubby finally followed me to the cinema after many years of convincing him," she wrote.

In the clip, the man could be seen trying to doze off and stealing a glance at his wife, who was recording him.

"Where did I go wrong with this Ijaw man?" she wondered.

The video left internet users in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's video of her husband

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's video below:

FLAWLESS_SKIN_house of beauty. said:

"I think they are all the same 😂😂😂😂 my man sleeps from the beginning of the movie to the end and proceeds to ask me if it was a good movie."

MIDE(MatoniaJewelry&household) said:

"Naso ijaw men dey do🤣🤣🤣....my husband is an ijaw man,he also sleeps immediately movie starts."

beninfashiondesigner01 said:

"I drag my husband go the movie dey funny everybody dey laff this man nor laff ooo he just dey hiss 😫😫 after everything he swear say he nor dey go again."

OLUWAPELUMI🦋 said:

"As the hall dark like this baba use it has sleeping time. He's not use to it, I'm sure say na you force him go there 😂😂 leave him jur."

Engr_Yuppie Communications said:

"Una too like dey worry person, make una carry us go Cinema where them dey watch live match and see who go sleep first."

iammrsiyobosa said:

"Na my husband be this….oga would go to the cinema,recline the chair and doze off😂😂😂…na the film Dey always watch am."

OlakingStyles✂️ said:

"When i was young, i do blame my dad for sleeping while watching movies... Look at me now... I dey use 5 days watch 2hours movie."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had proposed marriage to his girlfriend at the cinema.

Husband rents out entire movie theatre

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had rented out an entire movie theatre to play a long-lost video of their wedding for her.

The man pulled the move while celebrating their wedding anniversary. A mutual friend to the couple from church resurrected their hope after unearthing their ''long-lost wedding video".

Taking to his TikTok on Wednesday, the man said that they had lost hope in finding their wedding video after they were told it had been ''accidentally erased" barely moments after their wedding. He noted that their friend found their wedding video at their church.

