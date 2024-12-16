A UK-based couple are in a dilemma after being told to return to Nigeria two years after they relocated

The wife, who cried out, said she and her husband sold all their properties in 2022 and travelled to the UK for greener pastures

She narrated how things went south for them in the UK and revealed the date they were given to go back home

A couple who spent about two years in the United Kingdom have been told to return to Nigeria.

The couple's situation was conveyed in a DM sent to Facebook influencer Racheal Joseph.

Couple's dilemma in UK

According to the message Racheal shared, the wife said they sold all their properties in 2022 in order to relocate to the UK for greener pastures.

The wife, who was the main applicant, said they bought a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) after her graduation, but the care home was revoked, leaving them in a tight fix.

She lamented that they have been given December 29th to return to Nigeria. She said she quit her government job in Nigeria, and they are also in debt back home.

The woman expressed grave worry that the situation is giving them sleepless nights as they saved money used in acquiring the COS and don't know where to start should they return to Nigeria. Her full message to Racheal read:

"I need prayers because I am overwhelmed.

My husband and I sold all our property in 2022 to travel for greener pastures. I finished school as the main applicant and bought cos but the license of care home was revoked. I have been giving till 29th of December to leave the UK.

"We sold all we had, I left my government job as well. We are also owning people . I am not sleeping at all so is hubby. Because we saved the money for the cos to secure our stay, leaving here to Nigeria where will will start . Pray for us mothers 🙏."

Nigerians react to UK couple's situation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based couple was deported after the husband exposed his wife's fake nursing degree.

Physically challenged man faces deportation to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man had faced deportation to Nigeria after 38 years of living in the UK.

Legit.ng learnt that the man was 24 years old when he arrived in the UK from Nigeria. He remained in the UK since then with no criminal record.

The man said he no longer has immediate relatives in Nigeria and had faced different episodes of homelessness as well as being sheltered by countless friends.

