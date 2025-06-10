A lady moved many people emotionally after displaying the last text she received from her boyfriend

According to the lady, her late boyfriend sent her the touching message before passing away hours later

The content of the message was an instruction on what she should do whenever she misses him

A lady, known on TikTok as @tehillah88, has mourned the demise of her boyfriend on the social media platform.

The mourning lady posted the last message he had sent her house before he passed away.

A lady has posted the last message her boyfriend sent her hours before his passing. Photo Credit: @tehillah88

Source: TikTok

What boyfriend sent lady before death

The lady shared a screenshot of the message and noted that they were talking one minute, and hours later, she was attending his funeral.

In the text, her boyfriend instructed her to listen to singer James Arthur's song titled 'Naked' whenever she misses him. She wrote:

"One minute I was talking to my boyfriend and he was telling me to be listening to James Arthur Naked when I miss him.

"Hours later, I'm at his funeral."

She attached photos of her late boyfriend, his coffin and when it was being carried by some people. Her post elicited mixed reactions.

A lady says her boyfriend sent her a message before he died. Photo Credit: @tehillah88

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

People touched by mourning lady's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

NicoleMiraiMerai😍❤💓💙 said:

"My condolences... take heart everything will be fine with time."

babyrossie1 said:

"Same here💔it’s been 3 weeks since my baby left me☹️💔I miss him so so much."

Rita Osarenmwinda said:

"Omo... who person wan stand by don run go heaven first😫😫 may his soul rest in peace."

Chidinma 🌹 said:

"He taught me how to sing see you again by Wiz khalifa. Now I'm singing it Hoping he hears me from heaven."

Claire Ashley said:

"It’s crazy 💀 mine told me to listen when I’m gone - Eminem a month before he died."

user2848659031119 said:

"We appreciate every bit of your presence and seeing how much you loved our little brother."

Ms Apunanwu 💋 said:

"Happened to me on 2023 😭 one minute he was saying I shouldn’t press my phone close to a gas that he don’t want anything to happen to me, died 2 hours later 😞 I miss him so much."

GIFTED HANDS 🇳🇬 said:

"Omg I can’t imagine my man being dead 🥺the thought of that fre.aks me out 🥺baby girl am really sorry for your loss."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had recounted how she kept sending her boyfriend messages, unaware that he had passed away days ago.

Lady shares husband's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her husband's last words on his hospital bed before he died.

According to the lady, she had reassured her husband about his health after visiting him at the hospital on that day.

The woman said her husband stretched his hands towards her, and she held him, telling him that she had come with his clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng