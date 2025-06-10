A lady in a serious relationship with the son of her pastor has disclosed that she was warned against it

After a month of dating, the lady announced on social media that she has been engaged and flaunted her engagement ring

Speaking about what transpired after just four weeks of dating a pastor's son, the lady remarked that it blew her away

A lady, identified as Lisa Mardea Woodson, has announced her engagement to Nath, her pastor's son, one month after they started a relationship.

According to Lisa, people warned her against dating her pastor's son, but she ignored them.

In a short clip posted on TikTok, Lisa flaunted her engagement ring and featured her husband-to-be, informing netizens that they are engaged.

Lisa further expressed amazement that he asked her to marry him after only a few weeks of dating. She wrote:

"Even me myself am shocked."

Her post triggered other ladies to recount their experiences with pastor's sons.

Lady's post stirs mixed reactions

Gloria said:

"I would love to coz my mamaa is a pastor too, it's makes our spiritual life easier."

Souvenir vendor in Osogbo 😘😘 said:

"I married a pastor son too 🥰🥰 he’s so sweet and gives me all the support and freedom I want."

Call mhe Angel💝👑🏆 said:

"Madam look my eyes ooo no put hand in my eyes Abeg the ring no even fine 😂😂 . Congratulations."

SWEET KOKOMMA🦂🇳🇬 said:

"And mu pastor get fine fine boy's oo and he even trained me for work oo 😂😂 is he preparing me for something."

🦋 oluwademilade 🦋 said:

"Getting married to a pastor next two months . Me wey be dagbana shoko . I just calm anyhow 😩😂. That task is not easy ooo."

that_miriam_girl_ said:

"My own pastor son no be better person 😫😅 he break my heart in to pieces."

Esther💕 said:

"Our own pastor sons go leave church go another church go marry😂😂see as choristers they vex."

Peaceofmind❤️☮️ said:

"My pastor son park Nigeria pride full body, gutter behavior the way him shun my friend eh."

