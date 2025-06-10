A Nigerian lady triggered emotional reactions after opening up about the tragic death of her father

According to the young lady, her father was killed in her presence, but he uttered two words before he died

While some people sent her words of encouragement and support, others shared how they lost their loved ones

A young lady has disclosed her father's last words before he died in her presence.

While failing to disclose the actual cause of her father's tragic death, the lady, @shine112.com, stated that he was killed in her presence.

Her father's last words

In a post on TikTok, the lady said her father urged her to run before he was killed. In her words:

"My dad was killed in my front with his last words saying:

"Adaobi run..."

She added that her late father was her favourite man.

People react to lady's post

Dimple_olivia said:

"Before you all come for her do your research I pray you all don’t ever get to experience what we all did. All the people that lived in omoku that period went through hell many people."

ONYINYECHI🖤 said:

"Mine was murdered ND burnt like a Nobody 💔😔,he went to work ad a FRSC ND next thing was that he was dead.

"God heal us."

Sam bavin said:

"Omo the comments just shows how cooked we are in this generation. I’m so sorry you had to go through that. You don’t deserve that. Something happened to you. Please heal."

October 15th❤️‍🩹 said:

"My dad was killed in my presence when I was 3,his last word for my mom was”run go take care of our children”cox they want to kill her too😭pain,I luv u mom🫂more lyf to u,you will enjoy your suffering.''

Chiamaka said:

"She's not lying. It was brutal in omoku in 2012. May all the departed souls rest in heaven! it was very very sad!"

Jhoy said:

"Omoku War was so bad so bad so bad.

"Aghhhh💔.

"We had to relocate."

F:)🙂‍↔️💞 said:

"Most of you saying these hurtful don’t know what we experience In omoku 2016 , 😔 we clearly saw our siblings , parents , loved ones die in our very eyes."

—Reina🥺♥️ said:

"This generation is f$ckd up,TikTok has turned into platform of bullies.Y’all are being mean, I pray none of us will be in a situation where it’s only you and God that knows the truth."

