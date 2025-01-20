A newly wedded lady was heartbroken as she announced to her followers only that she would be divorcing her husband

The announcement comes 10 days after she got married, and the soon-to-be divorcee described it as the weirdest thing ever

Internet users sent her comforting words as people expressed eagerness to know what happened

Ten days after legally marrying, a woman announced on TikTok that she and her man would be ending their marriage.

In an emotional video, the lady, @checkyes_juliet, revealed that she got married on January 8.

She said it is the weirdest thing ever. Photo Credit: @checkyes_juliet

@checkyes_juliet attached a picture from her wedding and expressed grief over the shocking development.

"...If you're having a bad day, just know it is not as bad as me getting married on January 8th and then me divorcing..." she said in a video.

The lady fought to keep her emotions in check as she spoke.

"Do you know how insane it is to legally get married and legally get divorced in 10 days?" she marvelled.

She did not open up about what led to the crash of the marriage.

Watch her video below:

People react to the new wife's announcement

BO$$ CHICK said:

"What you feel is working against you is working for you. You’ll see the blessing in this and thank God. You’ll see it soon."

T H I A🌹 said:

"Well sweetie it’s better to get an annulment NOW, then a divorce later. I got a divorce 4 yrs ago, trust me I wish I left that man our first week of marriage. You will overcome this. Focus on yourself."

Splick1234🇬🇧🇺🇬 said:

"What the hell happened??😳😳 omg😳 mine was done on 100 days but dam.n when you know you know."

jojo said:

"Better early than late darling. If it’s not good it’s only gonna get worse with the passage of time."

AMAMOYO🩵🐂 said:

"It’s alright, the sooner the better. Glad you didn’t waste your life and it’s only 10 days. You’ll be alright."

Mimi💞 said:

"I hate the fact that we in London won't be able to find out the rest of the story, I'm going to miss you."

Tweetie401 | Content Creator said:

"Girl my husband cheated on me 4 days after our wedding I wish I did an annulment cause now I’m going through hell and I’m going to a divorce on my documents."

alissamillett said:

"Get an annulment sweetie. It’s LEGALLY like it never happened. I’m so sorry this happened."

PK💫 said:

"Without insulting me can someone kindly explain to me the difference between annulment and divorce??"

resilientmom1 said:

"I got divorced after one day … Please keep your head up."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who dated a man for seven years had divorced him three months after marriage.

Lady divorces after 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had divorced her husband six months after they tied the knot.

According to the divorcee, she and her ex-husband were excited on their wedding day, but the excitement did not last.

She said she had met her husband on Facebook and dated him for two years. She noted that he was the type of man she wanted because he was deep into the things of God.

