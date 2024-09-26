A lady is practically over the moon as she has wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way

The video is trending on TikTok and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers

A Nigerian lady has married an oyinbo man in a colourful ceremony.

She showed off her older man in a romantic and sweet video on her TikTok page.

The romantic video shared by @andyfrosh on TikTok featured loved-up clips of the couple draped in colourful attires.

In the video, they both wore traditional attire and posed in different ways.

They both looked so happy in the video.

She captioned the video:

“Make a way for MR & MRS HUETHER”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady weds Oyinbo lover

@omodoyinsola4 said:

"Nah only this girl and Arike preorder fit advise me."

@Boofinest said:

"Congratulations, Abeg him get older brother ??"

@Nazycute2 said:

"Very handsome young man."

@SexToyVendorInOwerri said:

"Your kids are gonna be so pretty😭😭😭 Congratulations Stranger I already love"

@Emmanuella said:

"Una don dey marry Ancient of days."

@Moh said:

"You’re so lucky I’m happy for you. una go celebrate 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 years …………….. anniversary in mighty name."

@Selingold said:

"Age is just a number, happiness is the real deal."

@MIKY said:

"Older men pet and take care of women more. Congratulations to you both."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who got married to an oyinbo man shared an interesting video of her relocation to Switzerland.

She documented her journey from packing at home to arriving in Switzerland in a video.

The video ended with her heartwarming reunion with her foreign husband, who welcomed her with a bouquet.

