A woman has released a video showing when she went on her knees and apologised to her young daughter, who is a special needs child

The video went viral on the social media platform, with some people frowning upon the mum's action

The woman explained how her daughter feels when she kneels to say sorry to her, and noted that some people might understand her differently

A video of a mum kneeling to apologise to her young daughter, a special needs child, has elicited mixed reactions online.

The mum, @aidenandfavoursworld, posted the video on TikTok, and it garnered over 100k views on the social media platform.

Why mum kneels to apologise to child

Words overlaid on the woman's video explained that she kneels to say sorry to her special needs child if she offends her.

According to the woman, kneeling makes her young daughter happy.

"I have to kneel down and apologise to my special daughter if I offend her. It makes her happy," words on the clip read.

She remarked that some people might interpret her act differently. She wrote:

"Some of you might understand it differently."

Mixed reactions trail woman's action to child

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mum's video below:

Kenny Rose said:

"Madam no matter what hmmm please let her get long life abeg, babe u will not die young ijn 🙏@na over joy they worry mama."

Esther_jamez said:

"You don’t need to do that you are swearing for her in my place how can knees down for a child that you gave birth any I don’t know about your culture."

@blackys44 said:

"I think most people don't understand what this special daughter mean o,,ma may God protect you and always give you direction and wisdom."

God'shammer said:

"It's very wrong as a mother it's her that will kneel down for you. your queen mother that can only kneel down for your king. We should understand family order and hierarchy."

user4774467680785 said:

"I can't try it, no matter how much I offended my children, I will only apologize."

Vessel of Mercy said:

"In my place its a taboo for a mother to knee for her child or father to prostrate to child. to be it not right."

Agnes Jason said:

"Don't you think she maybe expecting 🤔 from everyone 🤔 even when she is wrong 🤔 character is a result of nature and upbringing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had disclosed that she apologised to her daughter for her strict parenting style.

Lady demands apology from her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had demanded an apology from her father 12 years after he had wrongfully punished her for

According to the lady, her father claimed that she didn’t greet him when he entered the house. However, she insisted she did, but he did not hear her. She shared a video of herself in which she recently reminded him of the incident and asked for an apology. In response, her father said “sorry”. The lady said:

“Woke up today and remembered how, 12 years ago, my dad wrongfully punished me by making me hold up a chair above my head for like an hour because he claimed I didn’t greet him when I got home. He never apologised. Anyways, I went to his bedroom and demanded my apology & got it.”

