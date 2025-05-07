A Nigerian lady demanded an apology from her father after 12 years for the wrongful punishment from him

Her father had punished her by making her hold a chair above her head for an hour, and she explained why

She shared her father's response when she confronted him for the incident, sparking mixed reactions

She made a video where she was recently reminding him of the incident, and then asked for an apology.

A Nigerian lady finally confronts her father about a punishment that affected her as a child. Photo: @Simply_Sayo

Source: Twitter

In a tweet by @Simply_Sayo on X, the lady said her father wrongfully punished her by asking her to carry a chair over her head for over an hour.

According to her, her father claimed that she didn’t greet him when he entered the house. However, she insisted she did, but he did not hear her.

She shared a video of herself in which she recently reminded him of the incident and asked for an apology.

In response, her father said “sorry”.

The lady said:

“Woke up today and remembered how, 12 years ago, my dad wrongfully punished me by making me hold up a chair above my head for like an hour because he claimed I didn’t greet him when I got home. He never apologised. Anyways, I went to his bedroom and demanded my apology & got it.”

She added:

“I moved back home last week & loving it! I also got a heartfelt apology from my mother for letting it happen- though she knew I was being wrongly punished, now the floodgates have opened and I’m making a list of all the apologies I am owed. Make African parents apologise!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s demand for apology

@AlbowaSinema said:

"You are a childish degenerate. Trying to embarrass your parents for social media clout. Total loser!"

@iam_clive said:

"My dad once punished me cos a woman lied to him that I(the 6 or 7 years old that didn't even know what kiss is) fingered her daughter. It's long ago but I can never forget it, the lady later died tho."

@zzz_zumaa said:

"This same issue bout how you punished me as a kid dey cause serious quarrel between my papa and sis (first child) my papa don disown her like this."

@Natzcane said:

"I feel like there’s laughter but you don’t really mean to laugh… clearly issues from the past still linger & I think we all have this. Those of us from the 80s & 90s. It’s deeper than just this."

@queenieteesha said:

"THIS is the content I hope the WhatsApp Aunties are sharing. Everybody look sharp. hold them accountable yessss well done!"

In a related story, a man shared how his father documented his wrongdoing, while another shared why her father didn’t attend her wedding.

Lady recalls father’s burial amid wedding plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her family set her father’s burial date just a day before her wedding.

Her father's burial was postponed for two years, and when the date was fixed, it conflicted with her wedding plans.

Despite her mother mourning her father, the lady managed to go through both the burial and the wedding, understanding the cultural expectations.

Source: Legit.ng