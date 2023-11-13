A Nigerian man abroad has narrated how his wife squandered N10 million meant for the purchase of plots of land

Disappointed by his wife's action, the man said he sent money to his younger brother to acquire three plots of land

The man also shared his wife's reaction after she found out he sent his younger brother another money for land

A Nigerian man in the diaspora has opened up about how his wife spent N10 million he sent her to acquire two plots of land.

The man's story was shared by Facebook user, Kelvin Onovo, who said he received it in his DM.

According to Kelvin's story, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, subsequently sent his younger brother money to purchase three plots of land and he came through for him.

His wife was not happy

Kelvin narrated that the man's wife found out about the ongoing building project being handled by his younger brother and vowed not to move into the house when completed.

She said it was an insult to her that his sibling was in charge of her husband's money while she is alive.

Kelvin added that the man said he would take another wife if she failed to move in with him upon completion of the house. Kelvin's story went thus:

"Mine was my dear wife, the first 10m I sent to secure 2 plots of land went down the drain...

"Subsequently, I had to start sending to my younger bro who I knew was to be trusted with funds and truly, he didn't disappoint... Got 3 plots of land and started off something on one but my dear wife told me she won't move into the house when completed as it was an insult to her as a wife for my bro.

"To be the one incharge of "her husband's money" when she's still alive. Bro, if after that house is completed and my wife doesn't move in. lam taking another wife ASAP. I deprive myself luxury here just to get them a place to call theirs but see her actions."

The story sparked a debate among internet users, with many bashing the woman.

People shared their thoughts on the story

William A Mentus said:

"You give her the power to say that.

"If you had question her, to give detailed if your 10M or you end the marriage and she beg and beg. All this won't have been happening, Amen."

Ezekiel Paul said:

"You still addressing her as your wife sounds silly to me.

"Isn’t it obvious she doesn’t share in your vision?

"Your plans ain’t sh.it to her cos she has hers going on secretly.

"Only God knows what she’s been down to with some dudes in d hood while you’re away.

"Yeah I’m judgemental like that ."

Jennifer Edmond said:

"If she doesn't want to live there,drag her to the house.

"She supposed to be feeling remorseful but instead stubbornness still dey her head."

Chioma Ethel Ugwuja said:

"What on earth did someone used 10m for without any good explanation?"

Anita Chidera Harddõllãr said:

"I actually cannot support you because I've not heard her side of the story...

"And her spending 10M that way is quiet too out of context, but you, when you married her, you should have known she's a spender and would have known how to manage her spending habits.

"But I can't still judge or support you, till her side of the story is heard."

Wife nowhere to be found after withdrawing money from family's joint account

In a related report, a wife had disappeared into thin air after withdrawing all money in her family's joint account.

Although the amount of money in the account was not mentioned, the woman's husband was said to have been heartbroken.

Narrating the story on Twitter, @ps_wears said she was friends with the man when he wanted to marry the lady. She narrated how the man's wife successfully chased her away as a friend by insisting she should not be invited to their wedding.

Husband squanders wife's money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman abroad had found out her husband squandered the money she sent him to build a house.

Rinu, who has been in Saudi Arabia, said she felt like dying over the shocking news.

The distraught woman lamented over the result of trusting her husband.

"I thought coming here in Saudi will solve all my problems but it is now 4 years with 0 balance on my account because of trusting my husband."

She added that he got a new life partner and did not even buy a single brick.

