A Nigerian mother was overwhelmed with joy after her son, who lives abroad, returned home.

In a heartwarming video which was posted on TikTok, the woman totally 'lost control' when she saw her son.

According to the video, which was posted by @big_diara, the woman embraced her son and refused to let go.

It was revealed that she had no idea that her son was coming him as it was designed to be a huge surprise.

She was passing by casually, and suddenly, her attention caught her son, who was coming in the opposite direction.

The mother stood frozen for a few seconds as if she was trying to determine if the person there was her son or not.

The man had lived abroad for nine years before he returned to surprise his mother.

The video is captioned:

"My mum surprised to see my big bro after 9 years. She was actually surprised because she wasn’t expecting to see him at all because no one told her that he was coming around."

Reactions as man returns home from abroad after nine years

@Big Dee said:

"Her brain paused for a moment .. was like I knew this man but I can’t remember where we met."

@Rosebeautychannel said:

"It’s been a year I haven’t seen my mum….tomorrow is her birthday and I’m showing up with a little surprise birthday party so she can cut her 50th birthday cake…I can’t wait to see how she’ll react."

@Aseea Fashions Accessories said:

"She was like wait pls, you look familiar."

@Kwame kalusha said:

"Today is exactly a year since I lost my mom."

@Living As Tobi said:

"This is so emotional… she had to process for a few seconds."

@mommy~mo said:

"This is so beautiful to watch!!! This is how my mum will so excited seeing us when we go home after so many years with many achievements in Jesus Name!!! we will meet her healthy and alive Amen!!"

@CEOATASTORIA said:

"I am so happy for them, I can’t stop watching the video all over again, it bring tears out of my eyes for the reunion, I love you guys… Congrats bravo."

