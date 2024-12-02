A Nigerian lady finally decided to pay attention to how her name was saved on her mother's phone

What she saw did not go down well with her, causing the lady to funnily lament on social media

Her TikTok post triggered massive reactions as many people shared how their names were saved on their parents' phones

A young lady has cried out on social media over how her mum saved her name on her phone.

She, @bim_s_, said she finally checked how it was saved and did not seem impressed by her discovery.

@bim_s_ posted a short clip of her mum's WhatsApp to reveal how her name was saved on the woman's phone.

Her mother saved her name as "Bimbo Daug Mtn". The lady lamented on TikTok. Her post blew up on the social media platform.

Internet users shared how their parents saved their phone numbers.

How her mum saved her number below:

People react to lady's post

ayanfeoluwa0102 said:

"We are in the same WhatsApp group, my own does not even have daughter."

Ifakemisola🌴 said:

"My mom used my daughter 1, my daughter 2, my daughter 3😹 I am my daughter 1 my younger sisters are 2&3."

SpeedyJay💜 said:

"My mum used my name and my surname, even my lecturer did better than her."

Teni_tola said:

"My dad and your mum are same relatives🤣 nothing you wan tell me."

gloryhaps said:

"My dad use all of use name and surname 😂.. he didn't even change my sister own after marriage."

Tife oluwa said:

"My Mum use my Oriki AYONI but my dad😂😂 My Full name 😂😂the thing go come to long when calling."

linapeters3 said:

"My mum used my name and Surname, no love Emoji no nothing and she used sweet names for my siblings."

