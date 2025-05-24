A Nigerian man who moved to another country in 2006 has finally returned home after living there for 19 years

His daughter posted a video on social media showing when her father returned to the warm embrace of her mother

Many social media users were fascinated by the story as they wondered how the couple managed the long distance

A Nigerian lady has shared the story of how her father returned home after living abroad for 19 years.

The lady said her father travelled outside Nigeria since 2006 and has not returned since then.

Man returns to his wife after 19 years in Spain. Photo credit: TikTok/Agu Nwanyi and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

But in 2006, he returned home to his wife and children, and it was a wonderful moment of celebration for the family.

A series of videos posted on TikTok by @agu.nwanyi.303 showed netizens the moment her father returned to Nigeria.

His daughter is already grown, but his wife was able to wait for him throughout the 19 years that he was away.

Agu Nwanyi shared a video arguing that it is possible for a woman to stay alone and wait for her husband if he is away.

She wrote:

"My dad left us since 2006 and he came back this January 2025. I can assure you that My Mum has been all alone for 19 years."

Agu Nwanyi shows the moment her father reunited with her mother after 19 years. Photo credit: TikTok/Agu Nwanyi.

Source: TikTok

She mentioned that her father was living in Spain, noting that the man was happy to be home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man returns to Nigeria after 19 years abroad

@Big John said:

"Dear men, never stay away from your family for this long. It doesn’t worth it. Na you wan be Dangote? He actually wasted the woman’s youthful age.. let’s stop hyping this abroad, E money and them likes no go abroad, yet, they made it. So many people are making it in Nigeria too. This is not right."

@Mick Ellalong said:

"And she never visited him over there for 19 years?"

@Mister funny said:

"I tap from this testimony. My dad has been away since 2002 and we are still hopeful to see him one day."

@obyno442 said:

"Why will a man leave his wife for 19 years because your looking for greenery pasture."

@Zubby said:

"Na wa ooo. For 19 years!!!. I hope it was worth it. But the way I see it, it wasn’t worth it oo."

@Divinenene said:

"Dear lord please help me. May this never be my portion, bring him back as soon as possible this year."

@Constance said:

"My dad too left 2005 till this 2025 he is not yet back so we are still counting."

Man reunite with wife after 17 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was left in profuse tears after his wife who lived in Nigeria, landed in the UK to visit him.

A video trending online showed when the man went to the airport to pick up his wife who was equally overwhelmed with joy.

According to the video, the man lives in the UK and his wife was visiting him there for the first time in 17 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng