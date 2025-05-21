A man who lives in America has come online to celebrate after he purchased his own house and became a landlord

In a TikTok post, the man, Sir Steve, who is now a landlord, said he has lived in the US for 15 months.

His words:

"15 months in America, God has blessed me with this beautiful home. I'm proud to be part of the homeowners here in America."

He was spotted dressed in a military uniform, indicating he may be a serving member of the US Armed Forces.

In another post, Sir Steve said he was marking one year since joining the US Army.

He wrote:

"Today is exactly one year since I joined the US Army. We celebrated it with a new iPhone 16 Pro Max. Thank you, US Army. Don't be afraid to join. It has a lot of opportunities, always remember YOUR WHY & Focus!"

People congratulate Steve on his achievements

@L&J 24 said:

"My bro enjoy your Life.. many here are poor and wishing for this but can only fight with their keypads. Congrats nd more grounds to break."

@@chacha6735 said:

"Congratulations, greater height awaits you."

@kingsop said:

"My name is Kingsley and I am from Nigeria. I have a deep passion for serving and a strong desire to join the USA military. I would greatly appreciate any guidance or support you can offer to help me pursue this path."

@Prince George egomighty said:

"Good afternoon dear please I have just one question to ask, is it possible to join USA military as a Nigerian living in Nigeria?"

@N.B medical consultant & more said:

"Congratulations bro. More blessings and abundance grace and may almighty God bless your ways, your family and be your protection."

@jovita said:

"Congratulations to you, but the house is big for only you. Come and carry me."

@Richard said:

"And someone will come here and say stay in Ghana. You will make it. It’s stressful abroad."

@celine said:

"Y'all saying its mortgage so what, you are you gonna help him pay. Dont be mean to clap on people's wins ."

Man shares his experiences in America

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the United States of America shared some of the difficulties of living in the country.

The man declared that the USA is not heaven as people might believe, noting that some residents of the country also suffer.

One thing he mentioned was loneliness, noting that it does take a toll on someone who cannot handle it.

Source: Legit.ng