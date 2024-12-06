A Nigerian lady caused a commotion on social media after she released her WhatsApp chats with a younger man who wooed her

The 28-year-old lady marvelled at the audacity of the man, who boldly asked her out, not minding the age gap

While many people commended the man's boldness and approach, some people found the chats hilarious

A millennial, identified as Jennifer, has posted her WhatsApp chats with a 24-year-old man who is interested in her.

Jennifer found the young man's boldness amusing.

In the chats Jennifer released on TikTok, the young man downplayed the age gap and expressed his intention towards her.

He added that the four-year gap was perfect for him and spoke about submission and intellect.

While noting that many like to marry younger ladies, he said some men have also married older women.

He said he finds Jennifer really attractive and would make her his wife if he had the means.

"If I'm ready today I'll wife you after I get to know you better..." he wrote.

Read their chats below:

People react as Gen Z woos older lady

OMENUKO👑🇺🇸✅ said:

"This isn’t bad actually, who knows he might be intentional more than the older folks u are looking for or prefer to have."

Ezi_Essex® said:

"I dey always go after big fish na so most of us just dey."

Pharm Derick said:

"Wake up to reality age is just a number and never a yardstick for maturity or reassurance. If the young man is capable of loving and making Happy pls give him a chance."

ZeroEightTenth said:

"There’s nothing bad in this sha 😂.. I’m 22 dating 26."

I’m Not Your Ex✨ said:

"Na wa oo u senior person with ordinary 4 years he turn small boy for your eyes."

Faythee22 said:

"I saw submisive and my head spun 😂😂😂😂😂😂 But Jeanie you too please now."

Chile__ said:

"Sharp guy. I love his courage."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 21-year-old boy had shown off his older girlfriend, who is 37.

Older lady dating younger Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an older lady in a relationship with a younger Nigerian man had flaunted him online.

The lady, who is two years older than her partner, revealed that they met in October 2022, and he is her opposite in terms of temperament.

She said he is quiet and a prayer warrior, while she is outgoing and social. They were born in the same month but on different dates.

