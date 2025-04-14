Three years after marrying a younger Nigerian man, an older lady has taken to social media to mark their wedding anniversary

She shared her age and her partner's, noting that they never had a wedding and do not have rings as a couple

Instead of a wedding, she shared what they did to seal their union years ago and some interesting things about their marriage

A Nigerian lady, Oyin, who married 29-year-old Abdul three years ago, has celebrated the third anniversary of their union.

In a TikTok post, the lady, 31, flaunted her husband and spoke extensively about her marital life.

A lady says she is considering relocating overseas with her younger husband. Photo Credit: @yorubachic

Source: TikTok

How they got married without wedding

While noting that they never had a wedding or have rings, Oyin disclosed that they only registered their marriage and went home as a couple.

She added that they decided to save towards their relocation and start a family together.

Oyin spoke highly of her partner, saying no one else understands her like he does. She, however, highlighted some thought-provoking aspects of their marriage. Her lengthy post read:

"1. It’s our anniversary today. We’re three years married and we never had a wedding. And we don’t have rings. We registered our marriage and went home and that was it. We decided to put our savings towards relocating and starting our family together.

"2. We don’t have it all figured out and even though my first instinct is always to run away when things get hard. Having a partner who wants to stay and fix things makes me confront my ugly side and work on becoming a better person.

"3. There are days I don’t feel the butterflies and it’s completely normal to not feel like you’re falling in love everyday. Your relationship will go through so many changes but as long as you still love this person and want to make it work that’s all that matters.

"4. People never change and their flaws only deepen the longer you are together. It’s also easier to find your flaws when there’s someone to point it out to you. The best thing you can do is have a partner willing to communicate, compromise and listen.

"5. I truly believe no one else can understand me the way my partner does. And some things just don’t make sense to others but it makes perfect sense to us. Either of us is fine with being alone but we’ve realised we just prefer not to be.

"6. Even though “people never change” we’ve both grown in ways we never imagined we needed to. And while life can be very tiring sometimes, it’s easier when you have someone worth being tired for."

A lady says she married a man she is two years older than. Photo Credit: @yorubachic

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's post stirs reactions

kome enterprise said:

"Happy anniversary stranger,I'm getting good karma right here from this post."

poultry to pot said:

"What is the definition of marriage? Is it the wedding or the happy ending? for me is the happy ending,I don't know about others, congratulations stranger."

Deborah✝️❤️ said:

"Nobody cares please😩 let the world fight itself live your best lives and enjoy the love you both share to the fullest your happiness first !!!God bless your union."

growwithyou_jeh_ said:

"Smart moves! Nothing to be ashamed of! What I see is two young people who know what they want."

oguntuaseolawale said:

"The fact is nobody would have known...like nobody, until u said it..when it's not as if u r seeking validation here."

drealsg said:

"I have beem seeing this lady for two months she's 35 I'm 32 .. I have always wanted someone older.. I treat like a baby , she allows me groom her and correct her...This post made me realise."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian boy had shown off his older girlfriend, who is 37.

Lady flaunts her younger Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady dating a younger Nigerian man had made their relationship public.

The lady, two years older than her boyfriend, said they met in October 2022, and they have contrasting temperament but share the same birth month.

"Despite our culture differences, and despite thousands of miles we are apart. He is my peace and my strength even from thousands of miles apart. We will break the distance soon,'' she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng