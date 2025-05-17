A Nigerian mum has shown how she gave her daughter swallow and afang soup for her school lunch

In a video, the doting mum narrated what made her give her daughter swallow and soup for school

She remarked that her daughter was so excited about the meal, and even begged her to add some wraps of swallow for her friends

A Nigerian woman, identified as @justquin4, caused quite a stir online for giving her daughter swallow and afang soup to take to school.

In a TikTok video, the mum showed netizens how she packaged the meal into her daughter's lunchbox and what influenced her choice of the food.

A mum gives her daughter swallow and afang soup. Photo Credit: @justquin4

Source: TikTok

Why mum gave daughter swallow

The woman said it was her daughter's idea to take swallow and afang soup to school. Her video showed when she repeatedly asked her child if she wanted that for school lunch, and the girl affirmed her choice.

Quite to her amazement, her daughter was so happy that she would take swallow to school, and even told her mum to add some wraps for her friends.

The woman looked forward to her daughter's feedback about her unusual school meal when she returns home.

"I personally think everyone should do what works for them🤷‍♀️ what do you think about taking swallow to school?" she wrote.

A mum gives her daughter swallow to take to school. Photo Credit: @justquin4

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail swallow food mum gave kid

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Blac_melanin@ said:

"Yes oh because sch stress is too much for d kids and beside she is proud u are an amazing cook."

debeautygarden said:

"I insisted a lot as a child too. My mumu classmates were busy laughing after few times bringing it they started begging for it."

Ruthiana said:

"My primary school would call you to warn you never to try it again 😩😭We don’t even take porridge to school."

xtilo_baybee said:

"It's good, she already told them about it and she probably shares theirs as well😅😅😅😅i was a foodie in school btw."

Princess Ozioma said:

"Na so my own insist finish I gave her better okro soup, she brought it back for me."

💞PRETTY PEKKY💗💗 said:

"My kids especially my daughter prefer local food to school like yesterday I prepared quality Abacha even their teacher Dey shock for the kind food I Dey put for my kids."

Treasure Olenge said:

"I do but my son said one of his classmate laugh at him but he told him cuz your mother can't cook 🤣🤣🤣, what a confidence booster."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian kid was captured drinking garri in school.

Mum's trap for teachers eating son's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had set a trap for teachers eating her son's food in school.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son, whom she usually sends to school with a big flask. Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Her post partly read:

"...So it was actually a test, because his flask is kind of big and for a 2-year-old he can’t eat that much in a sitting. I knew something wasn’t right! At least some should come back home. I had to risk it for a day with that dish! Anyways I got my answer. That was when I knew his teachers are eating good!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng