Despite renouncing Christianity and leaving the church, a former pastor said he can still experience trance and have visions

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the former Life of Faith church pastor cited an instance where his vision about an almost fatal accident during a road trip came to pass

He said he stopped having visions about Jesus, God and angels since quitting Christianity and shares what he sees instead

A former Christian and clergyman, Genesis Eririoma, said he realised that the ability to see visions and trance is inherent in humans.

Genesis, a pastor for years before quitting, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Ex-pastor says he still sees visions

Genesis, who recently apologised to those he led to Christ, told Legit.ng he noticed from childhood that his dreams usually come to pass.

As he got older, Genesis, who hails from Delta state, noticed his dream ability intensified. He said he thought that such an ability was given to an individual by the Holy Spirit, but realised that wasn't the case as his dream ability stayed with him despite leaving Christianity. In his words:

"Right from my childhood, I noticed that I dream and they come to pass. As I grew into adulthood, I noticed it intensified. While I was a Christian and then a pastor, I thought, according to the Bible, that these abilities were given by the Holy Spirit even though I knew my father and mother had those abilities too.

"At a time, my father told me that if he had revealed the vision he had about our Late General Overseer of the church I grew up in, Bishop J.O. Okoro, he wouldn't have died at the time he did.

"After leaving Christianity, my dream life didn't cease; rather, I began to understand my dreams more, having gotten rid of the elements of superstition and religious interpretations. I had to look through my ancestry and discovered the ability to dream vivid dreams and visions runs through my lineage.

"Everyday, I see most of what happens around me. For instance, if someone was going to give me a job the next day, I would see it in a dream or vision the night before..."

Genesis, former pastor at Life of Faith church in Abuja, recounted how he had a vision of an almost fatal accident during a road trip, and it came to pass.

"To give you a very vivid example, last year around October, while I was travelling to Lagos for the First African Freethought Music and Art Festival, I had a vivid vision on the road that came to pass just about 15 minutes later.

"While passing through Ondo State, I fell into a trance and saw that one of the back tires broke off and we almost had a fatal accident, but we were able to glide to safety. Immediately, I became alert to the danger, but I couldn't tell the other passengers so as not to scare them.

"About 15 minutes later, the back axle on the right side of the car broke off; thankfully, the driver wasn't speeding, so he didn't lose much control. The vehicle almost sumnersaulted by the driver was able to bring it under control...

"Because I was already aware of the danger, I wasn't bothered. I kept my cool till the driver was able to get a mechanic and welder to fix it. I got to Lagos at almost midnight that day safely."

Ex-pastor's observation since leaving Christianity

The 38-year-old told Legit.ng he stopped having visions about Jesus, God and angels since he left Christianity.

He said his dreams and visions have become more realistic, adding that he is working on a teaching series to help people understand dreams and visions.

"Since I left Christianity, I stopped having visions of Jesus, God, and angels. My dreams and visions became more realistic because my thoughts have shifted to the real issues of life and also my interpretation of same.

"I am currently working on a teaching series on understanding dreams and visions. My dreams are so powerful that if I am going to enter a bus the next day, I will see it. If I am going to meet new friends, get into trouble, I see it before it happens...I can intentionally enter into a trance and begin to see things that come to pass...

"From my research, experiences and understanding, I have come to know that the ability to dream, see visions and trance is inherent in us as humans. It's not a product of belief in any God... One can activate these abilities and develop them to the best of his knowledge of how they work in him as an individual."

