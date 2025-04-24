A woman’s unexpected reaction after her husband rejected her when he went abroad got people talking

A Nigerian lady shared how her aunt dealt with her husband, who rejected her and her daughters after going abroad.

She noted that her aunt was the breadwinner of the family and had given birth to four daughters.

In an X post by @The7eventhDigit, the lady shared how her aunt sponsored him abroad, only for her to get rejected.

The post read:

“My aunt married at 35+ and had 4 daughters in quick succession. She was the breadwinner & didn’t know her husband resented her for not giving birth to a boy. She convinced her sisters to pool money together and send her hubby abroad. He got to Europe and started acting funny.

“He became distant. Would hardly call or check up on his kids. 6 months in, he called my aunt, said horrible things that he never liked her, insulted her to move on with her life that he had found a Spanish woman to marry who would birth him a son & regularize his papers.

“My aunt got off the phone heartbroken, spoke with her in-laws and they supported their brother. From mountains, to forests to the seas, she went nuclear and “prayed” for him & his new family. She moved her kids out of their apartment in Lagos, and left his property outside.

“Less than a year later, different people started calling her that her husband & in-laws were looking for her & her children. He had gotten into bad company in Europe & was deported to Nigeria empty-handed. They were looking for her to beg for forgiveness but she had moved on.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady’s aunt’s experience

The post went viral and had over 1.4 million views as of the time of this report. Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s aunt’s experience.

@SoundGuyy said:

"No way the resentment only came from the fact she didn’t give birth to a boy. He never loved her !!!"

@craigokafor said:

"Very good very nicee. He's a fool that doesn't know that he's the reason why his wife didn't have a son when he's only giving her the X chromosomes."

@swainslake said:

"Its 2025, why do so many men still blame their wives for not giving them a son when it’s the male DNA that decides gender? YOU’RE THE PROBLEM DUDE."

