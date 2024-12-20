Mixed reactions have trailed a lady's heartfelt handwritten apology letter to her former boyfriend

A Facebook user shared the letter online and marvelled that the lady's ex-boyfriend graded it like a teacher

The content of the letter and the man's grading sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people hailing the idea

A graded apology letter from a lady to her ex-lover has generated a buzz on social media.

The heartfelt handwritten letter was posted on Facebook by a user named "Channel Vs Channel".

The Facebook user, a lady, marvelled at the remarks and grade the lady's ex gave to the letter.

"Imagine you wrote your man an apology letter n he grades it😭😭😭 omgggg," the Facebook user wrote.

In the letter, the lady recalled how they started dating and regretted the crash of the relationship.

While accepting that her ex would not take her back, the lady poured out her heart in the letter, seeking his forgiveness and wishing him well.

Ex-boyfriend's comments on apology letter

Grading the letter with a red pen, the lady's ex-boyfriend appreciated the gesture but said he preferred details over statements. He scored the letter 61/100 and gave it a "D".

"Long intro, short conclusion, strong hypothesis but nothing to back it up. Details are important.

"If you want to be believed, back it up with proof. You claimed that cheating never occurred, but placed blame on yourself, then what for?

"Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements..." a part of his remark on the letter read.

People react to the apology letter

Lüxury Kemp said:

"To be fair, I can’t believe I read what he wrote at the end and didn’t read the apology but somehow I felt like either way his answer and grade was justified but I’m a Sagittarius so I can’t even😭."

Charlie Dumesnil Jr. said:

"Oh, she broke his heart so bad he went full English teacher mode on her. Lesson learned, don’t cheat on your man/woman and expect to get away with it."

Amelia Merrill said:

"He’s better than me 🤣 I would’ve been like aww cute your lying, cheating self wrote me a two page letter. I bet you put a lot of time and effort into this. Then I’d rip it up and throw it away because that’s what you’ve done to me and I don’t got time for you anymore 🤣🤣."

Bella Monroe said:

"This is kinda hot lol."

WestCide Grymez said:

"Correction is Correction 🤷🏾‍♂️can’t apologize with the wrong grammar… that’s when it becomes meaningless."

Alaya Starks said:

"Funny but I kinda like that .. get me together egg her sir."

Le'Sauce Saucyy said:

"I love the idea in theory. Because then it explains the mental process. A big plus that it’s written with a response. Want to argue?? Get it in writing just like this apology letter. This will also show you writing and comprehension too. Which looks to be a failed/forgotten art. Kudos."

