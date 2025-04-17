A Nigerian lady shared how she was abandoned by her baby’s father at their child’s naming ceremony

A Nigerian lady, Breakthrough Ofure Kimberly, recounted her experience when she welcomed her baby.

She shared how her baby’s father abandoned them during the naming ceremony.

On her Facebook page, the woman shared how she felt about the experience, as she shared pictures from that day.

Her post read:

“I like to leave out very personal details of my life from here because there’s no need. But I cried last night. I saw a video that kind of triggered. 5 years ago , we waited for him to show up on my child’s naming , we both never had any major personal issues.

“Family issues that could be resolved, we were still together the night before. And I waited, frail and in terrible pains. Waited for him to show up so we could name her and he never came. I named my baby myself.

“When you see how I love my child with all of me, it is because we’ve been through so much together and she never deserved what happened that day.”

Reactions trail woman’s experience on child’s naming ceremony

Beatrice Adannaya Umendu said:

"God has made your life beautiful. He has given you beauty for Ashes and will fill ur mouth with laughter."

Okpala Chioma said:

"You have done well... You have gone all the way. You will be present in every moment and milestone of your fruit you're nurturing till the end of TIME and You will be FULFILLED in all of it."

Egwuatu Emerald Chiamaka said:

"My own is that you and your baby looks good. Be giving me that fine dressing tips,let him remain hidden."

Onyinyechi Ogu said:

"Look at you today Kim of Lagos you're so teaching alot how to endlessly love our child/children. You have taught me too. When the time comes the way I will shower my children with love eeeh."

Confidence Ngozi Eze said:

"See you now! A proof of God’s faithfulness! A lot can happen in 5 years!"

Oluwatosin Komolafe Asibor said:

"Sending love and hugs your way...I can only imagine how you felt the whole day...Thank God for how far you have come and for the life of Natasha."

In related stories, a man accused his neighbour of being in an affair with his pregnant wife, while another lady shared how her boyfriend denied her pregnancy.

Man accused of impregnating mad woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man recalled how a mad woman accused him of impregnating her, which led to a series of unfortunate events.

He narrated why he was the prime suspect when the woman got pregnant, and stated that the police got involved.

Many who came across the story shared their thoughts on the man’s experience after he shared the outcome.

