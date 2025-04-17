A Nigerian man has shared his heartbreaking encounter with his old secondary schoolmate he had run into

The young man recounted how they ate, played together and were even seatmates at some point back in school

However, his friend is now in a pitiable condition, and this got him so emotional, prompting a gesture from him

A Nigerian youth, @joshua.whyte13, got so emotional after seeing his former secondary school colleague in a pitiable state.

He made a video of his encounter with his old schoolmate, advising people to be grateful and spread love, adding that everyone is lucky to be where they currently are.

Man's encounter with old schoolmate

The man said he learnt that his former seatmate had some mental problems, until they finally met again.

He walked up to his old pal, who recognised him, and they shook hands. The young man said he gave his old school friend a token and prayed for him. In his words:

"So guys, this is my secondary school classmate. We were even seatmates at some point I mean in secondary school. But when we left school, we learnt he had some mental challenges and then I saw him this day

"I just decided to walk up to him, and then he recognised me and even shook hands with a smile. It got me really emotional. I just shared the little token I had with him and then a word of prayer as well..."

Lessons after man's meeting with old pal

Following his reunion with his old school pal on the street, the man marvelled that life is filled with crazy twists and turns and recounted how he and his former schoolmate played, ate together and were once seatmates.

In a TikTok video, he admonished people to be grateful and called for prayers of restoration for his old school friend.

"...Like, life is so full of crazy twists and turns, guys. Let us learn to be more grateful for our own lives. This is someone I used to eat, laugh, play, play ball with and all of that, you know. And there are people that he is better than that are still normal.

"Life has its own way of doing things. Let us just learn to be grateful. Please join me in saying a word of prayer for this my guy, that God should restore him and bring him back to who he used to be in Jesus' name, amen."

Watch the video below:

People comment on man's video

unique woman said:

"May the blood that speak better things than that of Abel heal him permanently."

JulietAsuquo1986 said:

"May this never be our portion. I wish him quick recovery in Jesus name amen."

user7938884186625 said:

"Please be checking up on him please he will be fine okay in Jesus name amen."

Kween-💋Hillary 🦋🌈🌹 said:

"You are a good guy some guys won’t stop to see him but you did for this he will be very happy ♥️God regain his health IJN Amen."

Mercy 💕💕 said:

"Good please restore him forgive him his sins. Show mercy on him. Please help him lord."

Daddyjojor said:

"Why not inform your secondary schools Alumni maybe they can come to his aid."

<<ALMA>>💎🦋❤️ said:

"Dear God, I pray for Nickson's restoration physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Bring healing to his mind, body, and spirit. Restore his hope, joy, and peace. AMENNNNN."

Emimichael25 said:

"I pray for him for divine healing and restoration of health in Jesus name."

