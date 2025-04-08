A lady publicly called her husband on the phone after being asked to do so during a street interview

The lady dialled her husband's number on the phone and put it on speaker, hoping for a reciprocated response when she said “I love you”

Instead of saying “I love you too”, the man gave an unexpected response, which raised questions about their marriage

A Nigerian lady who participated in a street interview was asked to call her husband on the phone.

The interviewer told her that she was to tell him “I love you” and if he reciprocated it, she’d get N5,000 cash prize.

Lady publicly declares love for husband online, but he wasn't having it. Photo: @ella_tv1

Source: TikTok

In the video by @ella_tv1 on TikTok, the lady dialled her husband's number and put it on speaker, hoping for a reciprocated response when she said “I love you”.

Her husband picked up the call, she told him she loved him, and he asked her if that was why she called.

When she said yes, he said:

“Ahh this life, because of money, why? Since I dey send you money, you no dey call me o. Na when you send me, you call me, wan form romantic.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s conversation with hubby

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s husband’s response.

@Blessing Chukwuma said:

@Blessing Chukwuma said:

"Na for relationship "I love you" dey too work but for marriage" I love you" means billing to man. No feel bad he loves you."

@Lizzy Empire said:

"Sometimes always tell your partner I love u ,don’t wait for them to gift you first before you do that."

@_Big_naatah said:

"She was too direct. But the man loves her fr."

@ify baby said:

"Girl no be your problem sha just say your husband no dey romantic like my husband but make I no lie if na me I no go win the money."

@omalicha akuamia/mama ejima said:

"Naa my hubby type be dis. Once you call dem pet name them go feel say naa money you wan collect from am. Very unromantic set of plp."

@Delaw said:

"she is the fault, because her husband is not use to it, her saying I love you, when and how suddenly her saying it."

@Fancy Irene said:

"I see nothing wrong with the response everybody can not be romantic it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t love her This might be their love language who knows this man might credit her phone after."

