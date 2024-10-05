A Nigerian woman expressed her joy after her husband surprised her with an iPhone 15 Pro Max

The man, however, was using a broken phone but decided to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max for his wife

Many people who came across the video celebrated the man for his kind gesture towards his wife

A Nigerian woman was so happy after her husband gifted her an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

She shared a video showing when he surprised her with the phone by concealing it under a plate.

The woman unwrapped the new phone in the video shared by @raychey1 on TikTok.

However, the man who bought the iPhone for his wife was using a broken phone.

She said:

“Sweet men association chairman.”

The clip amused many

@crucifix said:

"Na car and business we like all this phone sef na waste and e too heavy."

@OlaKing said:

"Na car we dey like, no be phone."

MAAQ said:

"Am using 13pro max and xsmax,my husband dey use xr. Phone don’t freak some men."

@Scents of wealth(SOW) said:

"My husband bought me itel but he uses Nokia. sweet boy."

@Cassandra _Herbal _Care said:

"May God bless all men trying to put smiles on their wife face."

@ray......cist69 said:

"Finished man"

@Onyinyechijamez2 said:

"kudos to y'all. me I am still using my android I bought for myself 3 years ago meanwhile my husband has used 2 iPhones in 1 year."

@_Lola said:

"God bless those men that prioritize their wives."

Source: Legit.ng