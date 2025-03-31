A doctor said she trusted an elderly female patient who requested her phone number in case of an emergency

However, the female doctor got unexpected messages after giving out her phone number and displayed the texts online

Some people urged her to give the texter a chance, while others reminisced on accounts of similar experiences

A female doctor has stirred reactions on TikTok after displaying the messages someone sent her after she gave out her phone number to an elderly woman, who was her patient.

According to the doctor, the elderly patient had requested her phone number in case of an emergency, and she obliged out of trust.

A doctor displays unexpected messages she received after an elderly patient took her phone number. Photo Credit: @lynneolonje

Source: TikTok

Content of messages doctor received

Commenting on the messages she was sent, the doctor noted that she never gave out her number to patients but made an exception for the elderly woman because she was so worried about her.

"I never give out my direct line to patients but I was so worried about her. Kumbe alikua amenimark 😂😭.Please stop making your parents worried," she wrote.

Apparently, the elderly woman gave the doctor's number to her son in a bid to link them up. The messages the doctor got read:

"Hey doc. So apparently you gave one of your patient your number whom happened to be my mum and she really insisted that I should take you out for lunch and believe me I had no say in this, hehe, kindly get back to me if you get time."

A doctor shares messages she was sent by someone after a patient took her number. Photo Credit: @lynneolonje

Source: TikTok

Read the text in the video below:

Reactions as elderly patient collects doctor's number

Morgan said:

"This was me last year but not with a patient, I was almost done with school and one of my lecturers wanted to connect me with her son."

thokob97 said:

"As a doctor myself, I highly recommend having two phone numbers 🤣🤣, one strictly for work that you get to switch off during your days off."

kayclina said:

"This is how my cousin got her hubby, 6 years down the line they still laugh at it."

tiny said:

"My mum was a nurse and this is exactly how she married my dad. Gave her number to grandpa for follow up and the rest is history🤣🤣 we are here."

GG said:

"Not to scare you but the last time this happened to me, he turned out to be a schizophrenic and the mum thought she had found a free kind hearted 'nurse' for her son. Be careful dearest."

Nomad-Locha. said:

"That approval never comes easy, especially from the mother. You must have taken good care of her."

kemmy said:

"In my opinion; this is cute and thoughtful. The mum literally recommended a good lady to the son...go for that lunch :) you just never know how paths cross."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse shed tears after hearing the last words of her male patient before he died in the hospital.

Nurse gets unexpected messages from male patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse had displayed the unexpected messages she got from her male patient.

"God abeg oh The things we see in this profession sha," the nurse wrote on TikTok as she posted her WhatsApp chats with him.

The former patient, in the released chats, introduced himself to the nurse and opened up about his feelings for her and how he knew she didn't like him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng