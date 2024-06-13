A nurse has lamented online after losing a patient who has been battling for life since three weeks

In a painful video, she shared the last words of the deceased man before he gave up the ghost at the hospital

Social media users stormed the comments section to recount their similar experiences with late friends and relatives

A nurse has expressed her pain on TikTok following the death of a patient who struggled to live.

The nurse revealed in a video that the patient had been battling life for about three weeks at the hospital.

Nurse in tears after hearing last words of deceased patient Photo credit: @soloangerosekim/TikTok.

Nurse shares last words of late patient

A video shared by the heartbroken nurse @solangerosekim showed her almost in tears as she shared the late patient's last words.

According to her, the young man thanked her and the other nurses who helped him for caring for and showing love to him during his last moments.

In her words:

"Lost a patient we have been managing for three weeks. His last words were 'aunty nurse, thank you guys for all the love and care you gave me. This profession."

Reactions as nurse shares painful experience

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to console the heartbroken nurse.

@oni fav said:

"This profession will make you mourn people you barely know."

@Ikechukwu promise reacted:

"My 13years old brother look me in the eyes and said to me he no if life is in the hands of men I would give him one."

@olive bae98 said:

"I cant forget the day a patient died while holding my hand coz i was supporting him ,maintaining the drip ,RTA,MHSRIP."

@Maria wrote:

"Hug. I lost a patient I was assigned to. I watch her give up the ghost. Painful when the parent walk towards me and say thank you."

@Baby Nurse said:

"I cared for a patient for a 3 weeks then on the day she was gonna be discharged she thanked me for taking care of her. Four hours later she died. I have never healed."

@Jay-Dee reacted:

"I once did last office for three clients in a night shift, I was not myself for almost a whole week, this work is really gospel."

@flowergal added:

"I did this course but to be honest I am afraid of looking for job coz I cant stand seeing someone in pain wen I was doing my practical it was hard."

@leewong940 added:

"I was a medical student assigned to a patient. I had been taking his vitals and taking care of him all night. His vitals were ok d last time I took and he told me to let him rest, he died 30 mins afta."

