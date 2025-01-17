A registered Nigerian nurse has cried out online as she shared the messages she received from her male patient

She said she had nursed the patient many months ago and did not expect he would send her such messages

After identifying himself, the former patient poured out his heart and eventually got blocked by the nurse

A nurse, identified as Jane, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after displaying the messages an ex-patient sent her on WhatsApp 10 months after she cared for him.

"God abeg oh The things we see in this profession sha," the nurse wrote on TikTok as she posted her WhatsApp chats with him.

What the ex-patient told her

In the released chats, the former patient introduced himself to Janue and opened up about his feelings for her and how he knew she didn't like him.

"I just saw where I wrote down ur number so I decided to call you even as u did not give me much attention dat I needed from you because if have by now we should have known where we are.

"I just reluctantly called you today because I have a feeling that you didn't like me. U did not say that oo but that is what I felt dat time,"he wrote.

Despite learning that she is married, the former patient continued to chat with Jane until she blocked him after a particular text he sent her. The text read:

"Sweetheart do you know dat when God opened the windows of heaven, he asked me what is my wish tonight?

"I said lord pls take special care of you my Angel who is reading this msg, make u woke up in good health and remind you of how sweet you are to me. Goodnight sweetheart. I love you and will always do."

See their chat below:

Reactions trail her chat with her ex-patient

Bashiru Oluwaseun said:

"Ghost abi he no press money."

Ajbaby said:

"Do you work in a psychiatric hospital???"

JoseToTheWorld❤ said:

"Good i like as you block am."

Miracook03 said:

"Na Psychiatric department of nursing you dey? This one na werey ooo."

simplymrspromise said:

"These ppl can be funny sometimes sha. You guys won't be talking for a very long time oo...then suddenly they roll out from God knows where to ask you why you are married."

