A lady shared a funny video of her brother, where he was seen wearing heels while ironing clothes.

She said the shoe belonged to her, as she explained why her brother decided to wear it during the ironing process.

In a video by @prevailerprevailer on TikTok, the lady's brother is seen wearing a white singlet, baggy jeans, and high-heeled shoes while ironing clothes on a bed.

The lady explained that her brother decided to wear the heels so that he wouldn't get an electric shock from the iron.

She said:

“POV: My brother doesn't want to get shocked by the iron so he decided to wear my heels. No be gadus be this?

In the comments section, the lady shared how she felt when she saw him.

She said:

“Lol. I was shocked when I saw him. I swear I didn't see it coming.”

Watch the video below:

Does wearing shoes prevent electric shock?

According to an article on safety, shoes with thick rubber soles could protect one from electric shock.

It explains:

“In theory, thick rubber soles could possibly protect you from being electrocuuted. However, the issue is that the current might go around your shoes in plenty of other ways. Even if you’re wearing rubber soles, if any other part of your body (elbows, knees, etc.) is touching the ground, you’ll get shocked.”

It further stated that though shoes were a precautionary step, they shouldn't be relied on solely.

“But it’s not something you should rely on. Always make sure your equipment is unplugged when not in use. And if your machine is sparking, making funny noises, or not acting as it should, don’t keep using it,” the article added.

Reactions as man wears his sister's heels

Many who came across the viral video gave their opinions after the lady shared her brother's reason for doing such.

@think2wise14 said:

"Una get transformer for una compound? which kind shock mak am wear mummy heels."

@Fashion designer at moshalasi said:

"I thought it's supposed to be rubber shoe."

@Layomi said:

"He no won shock , but he shock you Abi."

@KILLZ said:

"Omo lo mo."

@Realjoy said:

"No be gadus be this."

@lhola said:

"Better to be safe than sorry."

