A Nigerian lady said she exchanged her shoes with her boyfriend when she complained of leg pains

In the video she shared on TikTok, her boyfriend walked and ran in heels while she wore his shoes

People who came across the video hailed the man for his actions and gave their opinions on the relationship

A Nigerian lady has revealed what her boyfriend did when she complained of leg pain.

She said they both exchanged shows after she complained that her heels were hurting her.

Nigerian man wears girlfriend's heels. Photo: @irreplaceablegracy

The young man walked on heels beside her in the video shared on TikTok by @irreplaceablegracy.

In a funny twist, he ran in the heels while she wore his shoes.

She said:

“The way he was running in those heels.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man wears girlfriend’s heels

@Ahm_gift said:

"Marry am ooo him type no dey again."

@EyinlojuEledun said:

"where Una dey see all this boyfriend."

@Onozasi said:

"Am so happy for you but wait, what’s funny? Yes am pained."

@rebe said:

"You for rest oooooo na small thing dey vex single people oo."

@psychopath313 said:

"Nobody is talking about how cute his legs looks with the heels."

@Tush made it said:

"This ur boyfriend is the best oo. hild am well."

@Janel said:

"TikTok dis period na for couples make we d singles jus dy look."

@Shandy said:

Let the singles breathe no be everything dem dey post

