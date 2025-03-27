A Caucasian girl, born to an American dad and a Nigerian mum, has opened up about things she noticed about her mother

The White kid funnily mentioned the only three occupations that her Nigerian mum permits her to say when people ask her what she wants to become in the future

She also stated what her Nigerian mum says anytime she does something wrong, and this amused people

A White girl, whose mother is a Nigerian woman, has highlighted things her mum says to her that she got used to.

In a TikTok video, the kid shared the three options she was given to reply to people who ask what she would like to become in the future.

The girl, with her mum in the background, said her mum says "Olodo" whenever she does something wrong.

According to Yoruba Lessons, "Olodo" is a widely used insult which is used to describe someone as having low intelligence. An Olodo is dull, slow and most likely has problems with academic activities or assimilation.

Speaking further, the kid said the only food they are permitted to consume for breakfast is jollof rice, garri and soup for lunch and rice and stew for dinner sometimes.

The funny video concluded with the girl's mum cutting her short when she tried to mention what her mum does whenever she talks back at her. The kid said in the video:

"My mum is Nigerian. If anybody asks me what I wanna be when I grow up, of course, I only have three options. Number one a doctor, number two a lawyer and number three is an engineer. Those are my only options.

"My mum is Nigerian. If I do anything wrong or say anything wrong, all I hear is "Olodo","Olodo", "Olodo." By the way mum, what is "Olodo.''

"My mum is Nigerian. The only food we are allowed to eat is...Of course, we have to have jollof rice for breakfast, garri and soup for lunch and sometimes rice and stew for dinner. All the time.

"My mum is Nigerian. When she is talking to me and I talk back at her, of course..."

Watch the video below:

White girl's statements get people talking

Kairi🌊 said:

"The way i automatically knew the top three things she could be."

Tasty Delights cakes 🥧🍰🇨🇲 said:

"She is so smart, hope you're teaching her your native language as well."

CYRIL said:

"Future generations of Nigeria 🥰 🥰 I won’t be surprised when I see them occupying political positions in Nigeria."

The unknown said:

"Try they arrange the food chain well abeg which one be garri&soup for lunch wetin happen to dinner."

God_Is_ThePlug said:

"Abeg give them Nigerian standard parental training no allow dem escape too 😂."

vicky la posh said:

"Even before she mentioned the three things I already knew she would say that 😂😂😂😂 either a doctor, lawyer or engineer 😅."

crystaldanny615 said:

"At this point, olodo is another way of expressing affection."

🦣LARKARTARBUH💕🌹🌲🥦🍒🍓🫦👄 said:

"Can you see how brilliant and radiant you are when you have Nigeria blood in you."

Woman reacts to her White son's behaviour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out as the mixed-race son she took to Nigeria had begun following area boys.

The boy's mum shared a funny video of his interaction with people. With a friendly aura, he greeted people in the neighbourhood, trailed street vendors, and even befriended area boys, leaving viewers in stitches. His mother jokingly described her son as an "area boy" due to his effortless adaptation to the Nigerian environment.

She joked about expecting to raise an "Ajebo" (a term for someone from a wealthy or affluent background) but instead, discovering she had given birth to a "kpako".

