A Nigerian woman who's married to an American man has shown off her son whom she jokingly called an 'area boy'

According to the woman, she brought the little boy down to Nigeria and he surprisingly started following area boys in the street

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches as they commented on the funny video

A hilarious video of a little Nigerian-American boy embracing his roots has taken social media by storm.

His mother, married to an American man, shared the funny clip showing her son's unexpected transformation.

Woman cries out as mixed-race son begins following area boys Photo credit: @prince_gopeh/TikTok.

Mum reacts as son turns into 'area boy'

Posted by @price_gopeh on TikTok, the video captured the little boy's adventurous spirit as he explored the streets of Nigeria.

With friendly aura, he greeted people in the neighbourhood, trailed street vendors, and even befriended area boys, leaving viewers in stitches.

In her caption, his mother jokingly described her son as an "area boy" due to his effortless adaptation to the Nigerian environment.

She joked about expecting to raise an "Ajebo" (a term for someone from a wealthy or affluent background) but instead, discovering she had given birth to a "kpako".

In her words:

"I swear my son is an area boy. Enzo will say hi to everyone in the neighbourhood. The area boys in my street sometimes comes to take him out and he won't even cry. I don officially born kpako pikin. Me thinking I gave birth to Ajebo not knowing na area boy I born."

Reactions as mum shows off half-caste son

TikTok users were delighted by the boy's carefree nature and eagerness to engage with his surroundings.

Many praised his confidence and friendliness, noting how effortlessly he connected with the community.

@Royaltega said:

"This type of pikin e dey hard to carry them cos everyone for area don know am. If you don dey carry am pass na death straight."

@kubamum said:

"Mine is like dat too. He hugs strangers. I don tire. He walks up to people n start conversations, young or old. I no like people. I go born L.G.A chairman."

@Salaam Zee said:

"Just be very careful with dos u allowed to take ur son out pls. The world is full of wickedness, even a male child isn't safe pls. It won't be ur portion but be at alert always.'

@Gremlin added:

"IT TAKES A WHOLE VILLAGE TO RAISE A CHILD. That is one of our Core value as Africans. Yes the world might be changing but some values shouldn't be scrapped they have More Pros than Cons."

Source: Legit.ng