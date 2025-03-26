A Nigerian lady shared how her mum had a friend for 38 years and asked both women about their friendship

The lady’s mum and her friend shared how they met and what had kept their sweet friendship going

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the women’s friendship of 38 years, making their observations

A Nigerian lady’s mum and her best friend of 38 years shared secrets about their unbreakable bond.

In a video, the lady, Keren Omoyele, asked both women about where they met and what made their friendship last.

Lady asks mum and her best friend of 38 years about how they met. Photo: @kerendomoyele

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @kerendomoyele on TikTok featured both women talking about their friendship.

Her mum’s best friend said:

“We met in 1987. We were working in the church together. Your mother was a committed Catholic and a committed Christian.”

The women expressed love for each other and shared what kept them going.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail women’s video on friendship

@Only1Ella said:

"I really want this kind of friendship because I’m that person.. I can never look down or abandon my friend no matter what their going through but …life."

@MIYYAHFABRICS said:

"My mum has that long long kind of bestie. To make things sweet she got marry to my mum brother ,my mum and her resemble ehnn and they still wear the same clothes sometimes too especially during Eid."

@ayy jayy said:

"Ohh I love this. Please God I believe this can also be my case see my heart and push me to genuine people, who I would grow old with and bring me so much joy and laughter amen."

AFỌLÁVIRGO said:

"Friendships these days are crazy... the unhealthy competition, they want what you have... I've never been lucky with friends... I really wish I have someone we share same energy."

@official_damibanj said:

"Now this is true friendship. May God bless them and keep them ijn I and my bestie have been friends for 23years too."

@arewa_tv33 said:

"Their friendship is as old as my age and is still waxing strong. wow. May the lord keep the both of them in Jesus name."

@Oluwadee of Abuja said:

"Soul friendship, u cant get that now again, everything u have they r in competition to have it too nd if they cant have it dey dont mind to bring u down, in this generation they r cool being ur fr."

Woman speaks on bond she has with her friend of 38 years. Photo: @kerendomoyele

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng