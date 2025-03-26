A video of a Caucasian jumping on the "Achalugo" trend has sent social media users into a frenzy

The word "Achalugo" gained internet popularity thanks to the hit movie "Love in Every Word", where actor Uzor Arukwe used it to describe his beau, BBNaija's ex-housemate Bambam

The White man, married to a Nigerian lady, made the remarks to his wife, and netizens could not help it

A White man, identified as Richard, has thrilled internet users after jumping on the "Achalugo" trend on social media.

Richard, in an interracial marriage with a Nigerian lady, was captured saying to his wife," Achalugo, I'm going to marry you. You will be my wife."

"Odogwu, please," his wife replied him with a puzzling facial expression as the couple played Uzor Arukwe and Bambam's lines in the hit movie "Love in Ever Word."

The couple's "Achalugo" role play was posted on their TikTok page and amused many people. Richard's pronunciation of "Achalugo" was the high point for many people.

"Achalugo'' meaning

It was lead actor Uzor who referred to his beau Bambam as "Achalugo". For unexplainable reasons, the exchange between Uzor and Bambam in that particular scene of the movie "Love in Every Word" has become a social media trend.

In Igbo language, "Achalugo" literally means "the abode of an eagle." However, it is also a pet name used on a beautiful woman.

According to Adabekee, "Achalugo" refers to a royal and regal woman.

Watch the video below:

White man's pronunciation of "achalugo" thrills netizens

Amarachi Deborah said:

"Yes ooooooo💯 🙌 He nailed it, Osato you are doing a good job."

Tennie said:

"God I can still meet a man that would tell me this before the end of the year…baby where are you."

Angel said:

"I don laugh tire he tried sha with the achalugo pronunciation."

preyecharles232 said:

"I clapped and followed immediately."

Judith Jonas said:

"Me sef I did mmmhmmm but not in an Achalugo kinda way 😂 but y’all are friggin cute tho. It’s the accent for me."

YT:@ HomeGirlLizzy💝 said:

"Oya Oya one cup of tea for him. He over tried abeg."

Chi said:

"Richard please can u pronounce that “Achalugo” again."

✝️👼Nuel_Godswill🤍✨ said:

"This Oyibo na Odugwu with a sparkle of British accent."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Flavour had recently jumped on the "Achalugo" and "Odogwu Paranran" trend on social media.

Pastor Jerry Eze uses "Achalugo" while preaching

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had mentioned "Achalugo" and "Odogwu Paranran" during his preaching.

"Achalugo" was said by the lead actor, Uzor Arukwe, to describe his beau in the movie, Bambam and Arukwe was also described as "odogwu panranran" in the hit movie. While preaching, Pastor Jerry admonished his members to be sensitive and urged them to mind the way they responded to situations.

“Don’t lose your sensitivity. The brother that asked you ‘sis how are you doing?’ Everybody does not want to chase you, Achalugo. I want you to know… Who knows? He might be your Odogwu Paranran," the cleric said.

