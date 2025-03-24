A Nigerian lady shared her excitement as she met with Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, at a restaurant

She made a video with him and shared her observations about him during their unexpected meeting

Her reaction when he called her “Achalugo” got many people talking as the video trended on social media

A lady could not hold back her excitement as she bumped into Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe at a restaurant.

She happily made a video and took photographs with him, while sharing what she observed about the actor.

In the video by @momiherself on TikTok, the lady shared a video where she featured him.

She called him Odowgu and he called her “Achalugo”, which made her scream with joy.

How “Odowgu” and “achalugo” went viral online

The words "achalugo" and "odogwu" became popular after their usage in Omoni Oboli’s hit YouTube movie, Love in Every Word.

"Achalugo" was said by the lead actor, Uzor Arukwe, to describe his beau in the movie, Bam Bam.

Arukwe was also described as "odogwu" in the movie, which had millions of views a few days after its release on YouTube.

Sharing the video of her meeting with Arukwe, the lady said:

“I just met Odowgu.”

In another video, the lady shared what she observed about the actor when she saw him at the restaurant

She said:

“Is it his smell or how welcoming he was? Even his smile, Odowgu please.”

Reactions trail lady's meeting with Odogwu

@Pamela Akello said:

"Immediately he said achalugo, you should have said odogwu please."

@Queen_lala said:

"You missed the opportunity to say “Odwogu please."

@__jamilajamus said:

"I love how he laughs with all his heart and all his mouth. Idk how to explain it but you just know it’s genuine."

@Samuel flashbobo said:

"What do you people really like on that guy? regret wasting my data to watch that movie."

@Lexi said:

"It's like people are just getting to know Uzor after all the blockbuster movies he's featured in yoo/ It's like it's now he's bloowing."

@Chommy Global 1 said:

"Nawaooo see as I open teeth asif na me he call achalugo. I don craze ooo."

@rachymama said:

"We both screamed when he said achalugo. Where did you meet him?"

@queenliz said:

"The number of times I watched this is unhealthy, every woman wants to be treated right,that's all."

@Thepoohbear_ said:

"Oh lord my knees. I would have been on the floor,weak in the knees i was the one he called Achalugo."

In a related story, a reverend father shared what he observed when he watched the viral movie featuring Arukwe.

Pastor Jerry Eze mentions “achalugo” during sermon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) caught the attention of netizens recently.

The online preacher was filmed while preaching and he used the words “Achalugo” and “Odogwu Paranran” during his sermon.

Members took to the comment section to state that the sermon was delivered during the 3rd service on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

