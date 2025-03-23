Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) had the attention of netizens recently

The online preacher was filmed while preaching and he used the words “Achalugo” and “Odogwu Paranran” during his sermon

The words were made popular after being used in Omoni Oboli’s hit YouTube movie, Love in Every Word

Popular Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze, known for his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), recently drew significant attention on social media.

During a recent sermon in church, he used the words “Achalugo” and “Odogwu Paranran” while preaching.

Pst Jerry Eze mentions words from Omoni Oboli's film during sermon. Photo: Pastor Jerry Eze

In a video shared by @gmfg_tv_official on TikTok, the pastor was seen preaching in church and he made use of both words.

"Odogwu paranran" and "achalugo" in Omoni Oboli's movie

The words "achalugo" and "odogwu paranran" became popular after their usage in Omoni Oboli’s hit YouTube movie, Love in Every Word.

"Achalugo" was said by the lead actor, Uzor Arukwe, to describe his beau in the movie, Bam Bam.

Arukwe was also described as "odogwu panranran" in the movie, which had millions of views few days after its release on YouTube.

While preaching, Pastor Jerry was admonishing his members to be sensitive and urged them to mind the way they responded to situations.

Many reacted after Pst Jerry Eze said Achalugo during his sermon. Photo: Pastor Jerry Eze

He said:

“Don’t lose your sensitivity. The brother that asked you ‘sis how are you doing?’ Everybody does not want to chase you, Achalugo. I want you to know… Who knows? He might be your Odogwu paranran.”

Members took to the comment section to state that the sermon was delivered during the 3rd service on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Pastor Jerry Eze's sermon video

@Milianlouis said:

"When pastor Jerry dey even get time watch these movies?"

@PRECIOUS said:

"Don’t loose your sensitivity but as they heard Achalugo they lost it."

@Golden Years Companion Agency said:

"If I stop saying waka in traffic what will I now say. E no go work ooh.. that Waka is necessary ooh, Odogwu will forgive I’m just a girl."

@sparkle E Etim said:

"That's how I told army man Waka when I noticed the hilux slow down see me running."

@happiness247 said:

"My pst said same thing today. he said 'Achalugo join service group, Oduogwu pararan join service group. Win souls into the kingdom."

@Z_Beauty8 said:

"I swear pst Jerry is a whole vibe, he is the man of our youth n he makes the gospel so sweet n worth listening to,his teachings are educative n match our daily life. We love you MOG God bless you."

Reverend father shares opinion on Omoni Oboli's film

A Nigerian Catholic priest said that after hearing so much about Love in Every Word by Omoni Oboli, he decided to watch it.

The priest, Reverend Father Gabriel, shared his opinion after watching the movie, which has been a big topic on social media.

He said there was nothing wrong about Uzor Arukwe projecting his Igbo origin in the movie and insisted that it was worth watching.

