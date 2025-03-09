A Nigerian man went viral after revealing that selling his car was the biggest mistake he made in his life

In a viral video, the man took his time to explain why he regretted selling his car, which he used for business

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s explanation, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian man said selling his car was his biggest mistake in life.

He went viral after revealing why he regretted selling his car, drawing reactions from netizens.

The man spoke in an interview with @yomilistens on TikTok, where he said the car was being used for business.

When being asked what his biggest mistake was, the man said:

“The biggest mistake I made was I sold my car and I was using that car for Uber to make money to take care of my family. It’s the biggest mistake so far. Its been very bad but I thank God that I need to move on in life.”

The man also advised the younger generation:

“Whatever situation they find themselves, they should not relent. They should continue and one day, they will get there.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man regrets selling car

The man’s video went viral and garnered reactions from netizens who shared diverse views on his statement.

Some also shared the biggest mistake they’ve made in their lives.

@covenant said:

"I sold my car to revive my son life that has heart problem and am an Uber driver but now no job it really hard for me cos am a father of 3."

@maduabuchinelson said:

"Car? omo don't sell your car o. i repeat, dont sell your car! highest of i no get money for fuel i go rest."

Eduprosper said:

"They should not sell their car because if to sey you no sell your car this man for no stop you for road dey ask you all this questions."

Man pass Man said:

"This same mistake happened to me in 2021 when I sold my toyota car."

@Tino RedFace said:

"Moral lessons: don’t sell your car no matter how broke you are, except you have two. But if it’s one don’t sell it o. Even when there is no money to buy fuel."

@El jeega said:

"The biggest mistake I made I love my family and friends beyond control,I give them all … thou I lack nothing but my empathy,emotions are being toy upon… in all you do love yourself first."

In related stories, a man shared how he had to sell his bike to get a workshop while another sold his car to travel abroad.

Trader’s husband buys her a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed when a trader was left speechless after her husband surprised her at her shop on her birthday.

In the video, the man visited the shop and gave her picture frames, a large money bouquet, and a brand new jeep.

Many who came across the posts shared their views on the man’s gifts and his wife’s expression.

