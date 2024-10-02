A Nigerian man has gifted his pretty wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million as a push gift after childbirth

The moment was captured in a video shared by the wife on her TikTok page, to the amazement of many

Viewers who came across the video congratulated the woman and hailed her husband for the gifts

A Nigerian man has surprised his wife with what he got her as push gifts.

After she welcomed their baby, the man gifted his pretty wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million.

Nigerian man gives wife iPhone 14 pro max and N1m as push gift. Photo: @gracious_touch

A push gift is a term used for the gift a woman receives after giving birth.

In a cute video shared by @gracious_touch on TikTok, the woman sat on a chair when her husband gave her the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He transferred the sum of N1 million to her on his phone.

The video was captioned:

“You married an intentional man."

Reactions trail woman's push gift

@Debbyrejoice said:

"So them Dey gift person push gift, and I push twins and what I get is insult upon insult anyway is well..congratulations sis."

@I AM A CHOSEN said:

"Congratulations, I no wan hear say marriage no be achievement because if u marry a sweet man nah big achievement ooooh."

@Añuli Akupetunwa said:

"Forget some men are so international about their wives. congratulations to you dear."

@wealth said:

"Congratulations I pray mine comes out easily."

Man buys Toyota car for his wife as push gift

In a related story, a Nigerian man blessed his wife with a car as a push gift after she successfully gave birth to their baby.

A video posted on TikTok indicates that the woman gave birth to a baby boy, a development that gladdened the man's heart.

The Toyota car is said to be a token of appreciation from the man who is happy that his wife gave him a baby boy first.

