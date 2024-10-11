A Nigerian lady who is based in the United Kingdom appreciated her husband for giving her 30 gifts on her 30th birthday

According to her, she asked for the gifts, but when she finally received them, she wished she had asked for something else

She also revealed that her husband spent about 1,000 pounds on the 30 random items he got for her

A Nigerian lady received 30 gifts from her husband on her 30th birthday.

The lady, who is based in the UK, revealed that she asked her husband for 30 gifts months before her birthday.

Woman gets 30 gifts from her husband on her 30th birthday. Photo: @theruthaj

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @theruthaj on TikTok, the lady analysed the gifts she received from her husband.

Though she appreciated the gifts, she said her mind changed after she heard that he had spent 1,000 pounds on them.

She noted that if she had known, she could have asked for a bag or a shoe.

The lady captioned the video:

“Don’t judge me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady receives 30 gifts

Many people who came across the video wished the lady a happy birthday and gave their opinions on her point of view.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Queen Addey said:

"Awwn… so sweet , God bless him."

@Jessica | Content Creator said:

"Hahahaha I love the honesty in this video."

@Maryke said:

"Awwwnnn beautiful."

@MOYINOLUWA said:

"Thank you sir for the gift."

@Kaphy B said:

"Awww. love it."

Read related stories on couples' gift

Man buys iPhone 15 Pro Max for wife

A Nigerian woman expressed joy after her husband surprised her with an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The man was using a broken phone but decided to buy a good one for his wife.

Many people who came across the video celebrated the man for his kind gesture towards his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng