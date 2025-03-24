Not sure if his stepfather is faithful to his mother, a young man decided to put him to a test to confirm

The young man chatted up his stepdad with a fake account and asked him if he is single and the reply he got was epic

The youth posted his chat with his stepdad on social media and internet users were blown away

A young man, @dubila_haris, got internet users talking after sharing a test he put his stepdad through.

The youth wanted to ascertain if his stepdad is cheating on his mother and chatted him via a fake account.

A young man chats up his stepdad to know if he is cheating. Photo Credit: @dubila_haris

Source: TikTok

Man's chat with his stepdad

Without wasting time, the young man asked his stepdad if he is single after they had exchanged pleasantries.

He had called his stepdad "handsome" and his stepdad's reply to the sweet name suggested he used a fake feminine account.

His stepdad's reply was not what he expected. His stepdad replied:

"Single and childless."

Taking to TikTok, the youth posted his chat with his stepdad and left people in awe. Commenting on the man's reply, he wrote:

"Bro said single and childless."

His post blew up on the social media platform, amassing over 10k views. Netizens wondered why his stepdad gave such a response.

A young man shows his chat with his stepdad. Photo Credit: @dubila_haris

Source: TikTok

Read their chat below:

Stepdad's reply amuses people

bhorn to disturb ❤️ said:

"Is the childless necessary."

Jesus's Baby Girl said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣He added more details "single and childless."

Lambo❤️💙 said:

"Hahaha this really got me chaii, no only take your step dad ei footsteps ohh."

Baby❤️ said:

"Shey you don see wetin you dey find🤦🏽‍♀️😂 As a man you go dey trust man."

Chommy Global 1 👩‍💻👑💎🤑 said:

"As I see single and childless na once I burst laugh💔😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ebeooooo."

veryslimgirl24 said:

"Was he mentioning the childless part really necessary??"

Stanblessing said:

"I wasn’t expecting that."

Vannessa Takang said:

"How did the childless get into the answer??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had posted his chat with his dad after using another number to check if he is cheating on his mother.

Lady weeps after contacting her biological dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate had broken down in tears after contacting her biological father who left her for 17 years.

The young lady said she summoned the courage to call her father on the phone but admitted that his response left her crushed. When her dad answered, she said he cut her off and cut the call before she completed her rehearsed greeting. She posted her encounter online.

"I guess I was never the problem🤧 I will still go to that America, that you think is the end of the world, and I’ll be a person of great influence, may they not hiss on you the sadistic way you hissed at me, Sir. (Writing this with heavy tears in my eyes😭💔) posting this is the only way to let my sadness out," she wrote on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng