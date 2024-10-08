A Nigerian youth left internet users in stitches over his chats with his father on WhatsApp platform

The young man decided to chat his father with his second number to ascertain if he cheated on his mother

The funny father-son chats were shared on social media, and many people couldn't get over how the dad replied

A young man, @jackiem4rt, has gone viral over his WhatsApp chats with his father.

According to @jackiem4rt, he was bored and took on the self-chosen task of checking whether his father was unfaithful to his mum.

He chatted his father with another phone number. Photo Credit: @jackiem4rt

Source: TikTok

To achieve this, the young man said he chatted up his father on WhatsApp using his second number and acted like a lady.

"Good day sweetie.

"I saw your number in your complementary card.

"I'll love to have you as mine sweetie.

"You look so sweet," @jackiem4rt's first message to his dad read.

His father was not fooled and informed his son he had the number. He instructed him to forward their chats to his mum so she knows he doesn't cheat.

"Jack it is not me you will expose to your mum.

"I have this number.

"Screenshot this and send to her.

"Let her know her husband doesn't cheat."

The young man posted his chats with his dad on TikTok and got people talking.

Reactions trail the young man's prank

chideraaaaa❤️🦋 O said:

"Oh chim caught in the act."

bunmigolden said:

"I swear ur papa calm oo if nah another papa u go see shege with Wettin u try so."

Queen Tami 🥹❤️❤️ said:

"The question is where do they always get this sticker from."

Treasure 💎🥹🚩 said:

"I envy ur relationship with ur father oo cus if na my own u follow talk all these ehh wahala for don dey."

Annie💕 said:

"Daddy weh be say if them catch am red handed e go still deny..na who u wan whine."

Ellie👑 said:

"This doesn’t prove he does not cheat but okay."

precious_UD 😢😣 said:

"Give me his number lemme help you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had pranked his father by sitting on his lap.

Kid pranks her dad with phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had pranked her father with his phone.

In a video shared by @olorisupergal on Instagram, a girl went to where her dad placed his iPhone. She removed the case and kept the device safe out of sight. Afterwards, she woke her dad up and threw the case into the water, making him think it was the actual phone.

The man screamed and jumped inside the pool to save it. The kid laughed when the man discovered it was just the phone's case and nothing more. It was such a very funny sight.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng