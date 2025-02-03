A sweet video showed the moment a mother arrived for her daughter’s sign-out ceremony

The mother and daughter moment warmed many hearts as the woman laid her wrapper on the floor for her

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the moments and shared their similar experience

A Nigerian final-year student was excited as her mother came to her school for her signing out.

The lady was a final-year student from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

A graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo state shares emotional moment with mum on her sign-out day. Photo: @khing_tessa

Source: TikTok

In a video by @khing_tessaon TikTok, the excited mum and her daughter jumped for joy on seeing each other.

Woman lays wrapper for daughter

The woman laid her wrapper on the floor for her daughter to walk on.

The graduating student jumped excitedly on the wrapper and hugged her mum.

After that, the woman danced with her daughter, as onlookers gazed with admiration.

Woman signs on daughter's shirt

The daughter gave her mum a marker to sign on her shirt, which is the most important activity of the sign-out day.

The woman used the marker to write her name on her daughter's white shirt and sign it off.

In the caption, the lady revealed that she was the last born of her parents.

She said:

“Mummy’s last born is now a graduate. My mum is my rock.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails mother and daughter's sign-out video

@Akoladeethevibe said:

"Omg this made me cry, BMLS in few months…speaking with faith."

@Mama said:

"God please heal my mom, I want her to witness my own sign out too this year, please heal her for whatsoever sickness she's battling now please God thanks."

@mercy_xx said:

"I would graduate and my mom would be soo proud of me in Jesus name."

@OLUWALODAMILARE said:

"D way parents celebrates children this days gives me goosebumps, me wey none of my family show up for my Matriculation & Graduation - I pray I livelong in Goodhealth to fulfil my dreams for my kids."

@BLACKSON! said:

"This kind of video gets me emotional all the time omo I can’t wait for this moment with my mom."

