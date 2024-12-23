In a viral video, a Nigerian lady showed how her mother welcomed her home on her sign-out day

The lady said she wore her sign-out shirt home so that her mum would be the first person to sign on it

Many who came across the video celebrated the mum and congratulated the lady on her graduation

A Nigerian lady shared how her mother welcomed her home on her sign-out day.

She shared why she visited home that day as she hailed her mother.

Lady hugs mother after walking on her wrapper. Photo: @queen_mother2003

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared by @queen_mother2003, she shared how her mum catered for her needs in school.

The video showed her walking on the wrapper her mum laid on the ground for her when she arrived.

She then hugged her mother happily in the video.

The lady said:

I went home for my mummy to sign on my cloth first. u see ehh I NEVER lacked anything in this sch because of this woman. my mummy will say instead of them to use it and insult me she’ll get it for me. mummy you’re my life. I’m more than proud to call you my mother. you play this mother role with ease.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as graduate walks on mum’s wrapper

@BOLUWATIFE 77 said:

"Una go graduate they shout mama i made it papa i made thanks mom/dad ,we wey dey run una data for assignment,gas urgent 2k we bad person abi."

@OLADUNNIIII said:

"To us who has lost our sweet mother may God comfort us."

@Classic temmy said:

"Tears is dropping in my eyes as am watching dis my mom really suffer but die early I wish she can wait to see my success in the nearest future."

